Andy Barrowman breaks silence following shock Raith Rovers sacking

The 40-year-old has explained reasons behind his removal as chief executive at Stark's Park

By Iain Collin
Departed Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
Sacked Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Andy Barrowman has broken his silence following his shock sacking as Raith Rovers chief executive.

The 40-year-old was relieved of his duties by the Stark’s Park club last week in the latest surprise development in a remarkable campaign.

The former Dunfermline, Inverness Caley Thistle and Ross County striker has admitted the move came as a major surprise following 21 months in the post.

With Raith providing little information in their brief news release on Friday evening, Barrowman has revealed he was ousted because the club have made the CEO role ‘redundant’.

Raith's ex-CEO Andrew Barrowman.
Raith's ex-CEO Andrew Barrowman. Image: SNS.

It is a decision the ex-Kelty Hearts sporting director says he ‘obviously disagrees with’.

However, he insists he departs with pride at the progress made by the Championship club during his spell at the helm.

A statement from Barrowman said: “Following the club’s announcement of my departure from Raith Rovers, I feel it is important to provide some clarity.

“On Thursday, February 13th, I was informed that my employment with the club had been terminated with immediate effect due to the role of chief executive being made redundant.

Barrowman: ‘Incredibly proud’

“To say the news came as a surprise is an understatement.

“While I obviously don’t agree with the decision, I respect the club’s wishes and remain incredibly proud of the progress we made during my time at the club.

“I also want to express my appreciation to everyone who has contacted me over the past few days; your support has been truly overwhelming and has helped me to process the unexpected announcement by the club.”

On the pitch, Barrowman’s time in charge saw Raith put together a remarkable title tilt last season.

Sacked Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman.
Sacked Andy Barrowman oversaw a turbulent first half of the season at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Pushing favourites Dundee United all the way before finishing second, they then suffered defeat to Ross County in the Premiership play-off final.

Off the field, he oversaw major redevelopments in the infrastructure at Stark’s Park but also the controversial sacking of Ian Murray as manager just one game into the new campaign and the quick-fire exit of replacement Neill Collins.

His statement continued: “It has been a privilege to work with the dedicated staff, players, volunteers and supporters who make Raith Rovers such a special club, and I wish them every success in the future.”

Barrowman’s departure could leave the Rovers board short of numbers after chairman Steven MacDonald and director David Sinton stepped down back in November.

Colin Smart was installed as interim chairman at the time and remains in that position.

