Former players and managers attend Dunfermline Athletic hero Jimmy Calderwood’s funeral

The footballing community gathered to pay their final respects to Dunfermline Athletic hero Jimmy Calderwood at his funeral today.

Journalist Graham Hunter and former Dons executive Duncan Fraser led tributes to the former Pars manager – who died aged 69 in January – at a service at Shieldhall and Drumoyne United Free Church in Glasgow.

Dunfermline CEO David Cook, board member Drew Main and vice chairman Bill Braisby attended from the Fife club.

Derek and Darren Young, Russell Anderson, Cammy Bell, Lee Miller and Stuart Kettlewell were also among the former players and managers in attendance.

Calderwood was a lifelong Rangers fan and his hearse passed Ibrox Stadium, where fans gathered to pay their respects.

A white and blue ‘Gaffer’ wreath was placed upon his coffin at the ceremony, which was followed by a committal service at Craigton Crematorium.

He leaves behind four children and 14 grandchildren.

In August 2017, it was announced that the former Pars manager had developed early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

He went public with his diagnosis to raise awareness.

His condition deteriorated in the months leading up to his death and it is understood he was admitted to hospital for care last year.

Calderwood spent almost five years in charge at East End Park after taking the reins in November 1999.

He led the side to Premier League promotion in his first campaign and secured the Pars’ highest-ever top-flight finish in 2003-04.

He took Dunfermline to the Scottish Cup final in the same year.

Calderwood then spent five years at Pittodrie before subsequent spells in charge of Kilmarnock, Ross County, Go Ahead Eagles and De Graafschap.