Former players and managers attend Dunfermline Athletic hero Jimmy Calderwood’s funeral

Fans and Scottish football legends paid their respects at the service in Glasgow.

By Andrew Robson
The coffin is carried into the church at the funeral of the late Jimmy Calderwood.
The coffin is carried into the church at the funeral of the late Jimmy Calderwood. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

The footballing community gathered to pay their final respects to Dunfermline Athletic hero Jimmy Calderwood at his funeral today.

Journalist Graham Hunter and former Dons executive Duncan Fraser led tributes to the former Pars manager – who died aged 69 in January – at a service at Shieldhall and Drumoyne United Free Church in Glasgow.

Dunfermline CEO David Cook, board member Drew Main and vice chairman Bill Braisby attended from the Fife club.

Derek and Darren Young, Russell Anderson, Cammy Bell, Lee Miller and Stuart Kettlewell were also among the former players and managers in attendance.

The hearse passed Ibrox Stadium on its way to Jimmy Calderwood's funeral
The hearse passed Ibrox Stadium on its way to the funeral. Image: Craig /SNS Group
A wreath with 'Gaffer' was placed on Jimmy Calderwood's coffin.
A wreath with ‘Gaffer’ was placed on Jimmy Calderwood’s coffin. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)
Yvonne Buchanan, partner of Jimmy, arrives at the funeral.
Yvonne Buchanan, partner of Jimmy, arrives at the funeral. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Jimmy's son Scott Calderwood arriving.
Jimmy’s son Scott Calderwood arriving. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Calderwood was a lifelong Rangers fan and his hearse passed Ibrox Stadium, where fans gathered to pay their respects.

A white and blue ‘Gaffer’ wreath was placed upon his coffin at the ceremony, which was followed by a committal service at Craigton Crematorium.

He leaves behind four children and 14 grandchildren.

In August 2017, it was announced that the former Pars manager had developed early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Dunfermline vice-chairman Bill Braisby arrives.
Dunfermline vice chairman Bill Braisby arrives. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Dunfermline CEO David Cook (L) and board member Drew Main arrive.
Dunfermline CEO David Cook (L) and board member Drew Main arrive. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Derek (L) and Darren Young, former players at Aberdeen and Dunfermline.
Derek (L) and Darren Young, former players at Aberdeen and Dunfermline. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)
Stuart Kettlewell arriving at the funeral.
Stuart Kettlewell arriving at the funeral. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

He went public with his diagnosis to raise awareness.

His condition deteriorated in the months leading up to his death and it is understood he was admitted to hospital for care last year.

Calderwood spent almost five years in charge at East End Park after taking the reins in November 1999.

Jimmy Calderwood alongside Jimmy Nicholl at Dunfermline in 2003.
Jimmy Calderwood alongside Jimmy Nicholl at Dunfermline in 2003. Image: SNS Group
Jimmy Calderwood at Aberdeen in 2006.
Jimmy Calderwood at Aberdeen in 2006. Image: SNS Group

He led the side to Premier League promotion in his first campaign and secured the Pars’ highest-ever top-flight finish in 2003-04.

He took Dunfermline to the Scottish Cup final in the same year.

Calderwood then spent five years at Pittodrie before subsequent spells in charge of Kilmarnock, Ross County, Go Ahead Eagles and De Graafschap.

Conversation