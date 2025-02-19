Shaun Byrne fitness update and anxious wait for one other Raith Rovers player

Shaun Byrne has stepped up his bid for a welcome Raith Rovers comeback.

The former Dundee midfielder has this week successfully returned to training with the first-team squad at Stark’s Park following six weeks on the sidelines.

The 31-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage in the 3-0 defeat to Ayr United that marked new boss Barry Robson’s first match in charge.

It was anticipated Byrne would be absent for two months with the injury.

But he has worked hard to speed his recovery and was captured on video by the club doing an extra running session ahead of Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Partick Thistle.

The ex-Dunfermline and Livi player has since rejoined his top-team team-mates and is now pushing towards being involved in Saturday’s home encounter with Hamilton Accies.

“Shaun is back in training again and it’s good to have him back,” said Robson. “We’ll see how he goes.”

Injury timescale

With Lewis Vaughan having suffered a minor setback in his return to fitness following hamstring surgery last year, Raith are also awaiting news on loan signing George Gitau.

The full-back was recruited from Middlesbrough for the rest of the season but is still waiting to make his debut.

The former Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Brighton youth was an unused substitute against Falkirk, Hamilton Accies and Dunfermline, but has since sat out the last two games against Celtic and Partick.

The 21-year-old was sent for a scan on a medial knee ligament issue and Rovers are still waiting on specialists presenting a timescale for the youngster’s return.

Meanwhile, Raith have launched a special ticket offer in a bid to boost attendances for their forthcoming clashes with Hamilton and Queen’s Park.

Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Partick moved Rovers to within six points of fourth place and renewed hope of a promotion play-off place.

The Kirkcaldy club’s board is offering a ‘Double Match Deal’ covering both fixtures at a discounted rate.