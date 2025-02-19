Shaun Byrne fitness update and anxious wait for one other Raith Rovers player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Shaun Byrne fitness update and anxious wait for one other Raith Rovers player

Byrne has been sidelined for six weeks with ankle ligament damage

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers FC midfielder Shaun Byrne.
Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS.

Shaun Byrne has stepped up his bid for a welcome Raith Rovers comeback.

The former Dundee midfielder has this week successfully returned to training with the first-team squad at Stark’s Park following six weeks on the sidelines.

The 31-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage in the 3-0 defeat to Ayr United that marked new boss Barry Robson’s first match in charge.

Shaun Byrne in training with Raith Rovers alongside team-mate Liam Dick.
Shaun Byrne (right) is back in first-team training with Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

It was anticipated Byrne would be absent for two months with the injury.

But he has worked hard to speed his recovery and was captured on video by the club doing an extra running session ahead of Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Partick Thistle.

The ex-Dunfermline and Livi player has since rejoined his top-team team-mates and is now pushing towards being involved in Saturday’s home encounter with Hamilton Accies.

“Shaun is back in training again and it’s good to have him back,” said Robson. “We’ll see how he goes.”

Injury timescale

With Lewis Vaughan having suffered a minor setback in his return to fitness following hamstring surgery last year, Raith are also awaiting news on loan signing George Gitau.

The full-back was recruited from Middlesbrough for the rest of the season but is still waiting to make his debut.

The former Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Brighton youth was an unused substitute against Falkirk, Hamilton Accies and Dunfermline, but has since sat out the last two games against Celtic and Partick.

The 21-year-old was sent for a scan on a medial knee ligament issue and Rovers are still waiting on specialists presenting a timescale for the youngster’s return.

Raith Rovers defender George Gitau.
Raith Rovers defender George Gitau has a knee injury. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, Raith have launched a special ticket offer in a bid to boost attendances for their forthcoming clashes with Hamilton and Queen’s Park.

Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Partick moved Rovers to within six points of fourth place and renewed hope of a promotion play-off place.

The Kirkcaldy club’s board is offering a ‘Double Match Deal’ covering both fixtures at a discounted rate.

