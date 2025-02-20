Michael Tidser details twin reasons why Dunfermline Athletic’s signing spree is paying off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Tidser details twin reasons why Dunfermline Athletic’s signing spree is paying off

The Pars boss has added seven fresh faces to his squad since his appointment.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. head coach Michael Tidser.
Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Michael Tidser is confident his signing spree is bearing fruit for Dunfermline.

The Pars boss has added seven fresh faces to his squad, with an eighth, Keith Bray, recruited and instantly loaned back to Inverness Caley Thistle.

All seven have played in recent weeks as Tidser has shaken up the side he inherited from predecessor James McPake.

After claiming he felt some players had been too ‘comfortable’ in being certain of their spots in the starting XI, Tidser is confident there is now far more competition for places.

Michael Tidser stands beside a mural of Dunfermline Athletic F.C. players and managers.
Michael Tidser has beefed up competition for places at Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

And, with the likes of Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Chris Kane, Chris Hamilton and Dapo Mebude finding themselves out of the selection of late, Tidser is also satisfied he is seeing the right reaction from those overlooked.

“The reason we brought these boys in,” he explained, “was to, one, challenge them to go and play and, two, to make more competition so players don’t get comfortable.

“I’ve said it before, I think players were maybe comfortable here, knowing they’re going to play.

“When you get players coming in, you’ll start looking over your shoulder, your performance can then go up – and that’s what we’re trying to bring to the club.

Tidser: ‘It’s now a challenge for them’

“I think I have [seen the right reaction], because it’s easy to chuck it, isn’t it? It’s easy to throw the towel in. But in the long run that doesn’t get you anywhere.

“The ones who have probably played the majority of the season and haven’t been playing, it’s now a challenge for them to say, ‘okay, I know what I need to do to get in the team’.

“You’ve got a couple of options: You can down tools, but I’ll sniff through that straight away. Or you can work hard and try and get yourself back in, because football changes quickly.”

After a first clean sheet in the league since November in last weekend’s goalless draw with Livingston, Dunfermline host Queen’s Park on Saturday sitting in ninth in the table.

Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen slides in to tackle Livingston's Cristian Montaño.
Defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (left) has been one of the successes of Dunfermline’s signing spree. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Facing a nerve-shredding relegation play-off, as things stand, the Pars have work to do to guarantee their Championship status for next season.

Hamilton Accies sit just one point ahead in eighth and Queen’s Park are six ahead in seventh, making Saturday’s match and Tuesday’s with Accies hugely important.

“The boys aren’t stupid,” he added. “They know the position we’re in. It is a big week coming up.

”I’m under no illusions. I know how difficult it’s going to be from now until the end of the season.

“But I’ve got full belief in the lads in there that we can climb that table, slowly but surely.”

