Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser reveals chances of more transfer business

The Pars manager has so far made eight signings since being appointed.

By Iain Collin
New Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser gives the thumbs up to fans.
Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser is refusing to rule out doing more business in the transfer market in the coming days.

The Pars head coach has recruited eight players since his arrival last month and has spoken of reaping the rewards of the increased competition the fresh faces bring.

And he admits there could be further comings and goings before the end of the domestic loan window.

“There’s still a couple of weeks left in terms of the Scottish market,” said head coach Tidser. “I won’t say it’s completely done, but it needs to be the right one.

“There’s no point in just bringing people in for the sake of it. They need to come in and add to the squad.

A smiling Owen Hampson is unveiled as a Dunfermline player at East End Park, holding a Dunfermline Athletic FC scarf above his head
Sheffield United loan recruit Owen Hampson is one of eight new signings at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Maybe one or two [will leave], I’m not sure. Come the start of next week, there’ll maybe be a bit of movement with one or two of them, who need games, who need to play.

“We’ll see. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are sweating over the fitness of two key defenders ahead of Saturday’s visit of Queen’s Park.

Full-backs Aaron Comrie and Kieran Ngwenya are both doubts due to hamstring issues.

It is expected the Pars will make a late decision on both ahead of a crucial clash with the Spiders.

‘Struggling’

“Kieran Ngwenya’s felt his hamstring,” explained Tidser. “Aaron Comrie’s struggling a wee bit as well, so we’ll see.

“They might be okay. They’ll come in and get involved [on Friday].

“But, again, that’s why we’ve got a squad, because there’s players that can step in and try and keep that jersey.

“Aaron’s been a big player for us. He’s been ever-present since I came in, and he just felt his hamstring ever so slightly.

“It’s nothing serious, but we’ll just need to monitor that, and we’ll see how he is come Saturday.”

Pars midfielder Matty Todd plays a pass under pressure from Hamilton Accies' Kyle Macdonald.
Matty Todd (left) has suffered a stop-start season with injuries. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

One player who is definitely out for this weekend is fans’ favourite Matty Todd.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined since a late cameo in the Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers almost three weeks ago.

The midfielder also has a hamstring problem and is still some way short of a comeback.

“Matty’s doing fine,” added Tidser. “He’s doing all his strengthening work in his hamstring, he’s doing running, but we’re just slowly trying to build him up so he doesn’t have any setbacks.

“I don’t know, but probably [he’s going to be out for] another two to three weeks.”

