Neill Collins explains ‘tough decision’ to leave Raith Rovers

The former Stark's Park boss left Kirkcaldy after just three months for Sacramento Republic.

By Iain Collin
Former Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Former Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Neill Collins is convinced ‘there was a lot to be achieved’ as manager of Raith Rovers.

But he has revealed a mix of family and sporting reasons helped make up his mind to leave for a return to the United States.

Collins was Raith boss for only 15 games before delivering the shock news he wanted to depart to take over at Sacramento Republic in the USL Championship.

His exit, to be replaced by Barry Robson, was just one more surprise moment in a campaign that has also seen boss Ian Murray sacked just one league game into the season and chief executive Andy Barrowman axed.

Neill Collins holding up a scarf when he was unveiled as Raith Rovers manager.
Neill Collins was unveiled as Raith Rovers manager on September 3. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

And the 41-year-old has been explaining December’s decision to turn his back on Rovers just three months after arriving.

He said: “Listen, I think the biggest compliment I can pay Todd [Dunivant, Sacramento president] and the club is that I was really happy at Raith Rovers in Scotland.

“[They were] really good people that I was working for, and I had a really good group of players.

“And I felt that there was a lot to be achieved there.

“But, from speaking to Todd and knowing a little bit about Sacramento and hearing the plans for the future, I just felt it was a great opportunity.

Collins: ‘I was enjoying the job’

“I knew it would be a highly sought-after job. A lot of coaches out there would love to be in this role.

“And I was lucky enough that the ownership and Todd put their faith in me.

“So, it was a tough decision in some ways because, again, I was enjoying the job [at Raith].

“But just the whole package, the kind of short, medium, and long-term, just made me think it was too good an opportunity to turn down.”

After leaving Tampa Bay Rowdies in July 2023, Collins lasted just nine months at English League One side Barnsley.

Neill Collins gives the thumbs up to the Raith Rovers supporters during his time as manager.
Neill Collins is convinced he would have ‘achieved’ at Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Having subsequently moved his wife, four young children and dog to Scotland, he admits their return to the US has also been partly a lifestyle choice.

Speaking to Sacramento Republic’s ‘The Breakaway’ podcast, Collins added: “It’s always tough. Because that’s the thing that a lot of fans don’t see. They forget that we’re all the same – we’ve all got families, and that always comes first.

“And I just felt for my own family this was the right decision as well.

“They really enjoyed their seven years in the States, in Florida (with Tampa). And I think they’ve missed it to a certain extent because that’s really all they’ve known. The great weather, the positivity, being part of a club.

“And I felt that coming to the Republic could kind of give us all that from a family perspective.”

Conversation