Home Sport Football

Kai Montagu delivers new contract message as Raith Rovers seal deal for promising teenager

The 18-year-old has impressed in his first season with the club.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers youngster Kai Montagu.
Raith Rovers youngster Kai Montagu. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Kai Montagu has revealed he is loving the ‘challenge’ of making the grade at Raith Rovers after signing a new contract.

The 18-year-old joined the Stark’s Park side last summer in a move from East Kilbride in the Lowland League.

He has since made 12 first-team appearances and has impressed in making the step-up from part-time football.

Raith Rovers youngster Kai Montagu stands with his hands on his hips.
Kai Montagu is eager to prove himself at Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Originally contracted until next year after penning an initial two-year deal, the midfielder is now tied to the Kirkcaldy club until 2027.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Raith so far.

“I’ve loved the intensity and the challenge of playing at a high level. Being part of such a great group of boys makes it even better.

“The fans have been so supportive of me. That was a big part of why signing a new deal was an easy decision for me.”

Robson: ‘Important’

Montagu was recruited under Ian Murray and made his debut in the Premier Sports Cup victory over Stirling Albion in July.

He has since racked up eight league appearances, with outings under managers Neill Collins and, now, Barry Robson.

Robson commented: ”Kai is a young player who we think we can develop into an important part of the team.

“His enthusiasm and running power is the type of player we identify with.”

