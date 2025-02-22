Barry Robson singles out ‘clear message’ for Raith Rovers players ahead of play-off push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Barry Robson singles out ‘clear message’ for Raith Rovers players ahead of play-off push

The Stark's Park side are eyeing a top-four finish.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson has challenged Raith Rovers to find the consistency necessary to push for a promotion play-off place.

The Stark’s Park side host Hamilton Accies now just six points adrift of Partick Thistle in fourth spot.

With two games in hand on the Jags, there is a sense that something tangible can be salvaged from a difficult season.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson on the training pitch.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson on the training pitch. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Robson, the club’s third manager of the campaign after Ian Murray and Neill Collins, is confident his side are on an upwards trajectory.

But he has urged his squad to ensure they turn performances into results in the coming weeks and months.

“I think it was a really good performance last week,” he said of the 3-0 victory over Thistle. “But, as I said to them, we need to get consistency.

“I think we’ve got consistency in performance, but the results are where we’ve not had the consistency.

“So that’s the message that was clear to the players.

‘Maximum levels’

“Some of the games, we’ve been really good – even in games we’ve lost we’ve been good. They know that, and that we just have to perform to our maximum levels to win.

“It’s just this league, you’ve got to perform at maximum levels, or you will lose games.”

Since a troubled debut match in charge in the 3-0 defeat to Ayr United, Robson has seen his team win three and lose three.

One of those defeats was a difficult 5-0 reverse against Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

A tough afternoon it might have been, but he is convinced it was a worthwhile eye-opener for the Rovers players.

Raith Rovers' Josh Mullin and Jordan Doherty in action during the Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic.
Raith Rovers were put through the wringer in their 5-0 defeat to Celtic. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“At the higher level, you’ve got to be mentally switched on,” Robson added to Courier Sport. “You should come off the pitch really tired, mentally and physically, because good players will keep you guessing, they’ll move the ball quickly.

“When the ball goes out of play, the ball comes in quicker, they take quite free kicks, they’ll test your organisation all the time. Tactically, they do it all.

“So you come off physically and mentally drained, and you find that at the higher levels you go.

“The players will have realised that, and I thought we were really good at most of that stuff last weekend.

‘A good reaction’

“So it could have been a knock-on effect. It was a good reaction after that game.”

Raith travel to face Airdrie on Tuesday night and then host Queen’s Park next Saturday in a crucial spell.

The positive news is that midfielder Shaun Byrne looks ready for a return after six weeks out with ankle ligament damage.

And, although Lewis Gibson is a doubt with a knee problem, Lewis Vaughan has shaken off his minor setback to close in on a welcome comeback following hamstring surgery.

