Barry Robson singles out pleasing qualities as win over Hamilton Accies moves Raith Rovers closer to play-off place

The Stark's Park side 'were not at their best' admits Robson.

Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' opening goal with Josh Mullin.
Dylan Easton (right) celebrates Raith Rovers' opening goal with Josh Mullin. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson has praised Raith Rovers for grinding out a crucial 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies, despite not hitting top form.

The victory, the first time under Robson that Raith have won back-to-back, moves the Kirkcaldy outfit to within four points of Partick Thistle in fourth spot in the Championship.

They also enjoy two games in hand, with Tuesday’s trip to Airdrie now taking on added significance.

Dylan Easton’s penalty after half an hour and an excellent Finlay Pollock header in the 64th minute sealed all three points for Rovers.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson squints into the sun.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

And Robson was just as pleased with consecutive clean sheets on a day when the strong wind made for difficult conditions.

“It was a really difficult game for us,” said Robson. “But I don’t think we conceded a shot, and we scored a couple of goals and probably could have scored a couple more.

“Although not playing at our best today, I thought we still looked really dangerous at times.

“Our passing wasn’t where we wanted it to be today, but that’s obviously because of the pitch and the conditions.

“You could see the structure of the team, a clean sheet again. That’s down to organisation, that’s down to pressing in the right areas, moving in the right areas.

‘Structure’

“Having that structure underneath and sometimes if you’ve got that, that can keep you clean sheets.

“Then it’s the other side, the passing, the ability, the talent. There’s other stuff you work on to try and score goals at the other end.

“We can’t always be brilliant. But the other side of us today was probably keeping a clean sheet and having a good structure. That was what was really good and pleasing today.”

Earlier in the season, Raith looked in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

But, with back-to-back wins over Partick and Hamilton, a play-off push now looks on the cards.

Dylan Easton is brought down for Raith Rovers' first-half penalty.
Dylan Easton is brought down for Raith Rovers’ first-half penalty. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

“We can’t get carried away with ourselves,” replied Robson when asked about aiming for fourth place.

We’ve won a few games and we’ve got ourselves up the table a bit. But the players need to keep their heads down and keep working.

“I’ve been in this game long enough to know that you can’t get too far ahead, because you never know what’s coming around the corner.

“We’ve got a big game on Tuesday night [against Airdrie] and we need to be at our best to play against a team that are starting to perform and get some good results.

“It’s going to be a difficult game for us.”

Conversation