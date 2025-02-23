Raith Rovers: 3 talking points as victory over Hamilton Accies builds momentum for Barry Robson’s side

Raith Rovers climbed to within four points of fourth spot in the Championship with their 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies.

Dylan Easton’s penalty after half an hour and a brilliantly-crafted second from Finlay Pollock in the 64th minute earned boss Barry Robson back-to-back wins for the first time since taking over.

In difficult windy conditions, Rovers had chances before their first-half breakthrough and could have added to their lead late on.

However, they will now take confidence into Tuesday’s trip to face Airdrie as they attempt to reel in Thistle a place above them in the table.

Courier Sport was on hand to assess the main talking points.

Finding a way to win

In the build-up to the game, Robson had urged his players to find a consistency of results in the coming weeks.

He felt that, so far in his tenure, performances had been more steady than scorelines.

But, against Hamilton, he confessed his team had ‘not been at their best’.

The opening stages were mostly a battle, with the ball spending more time in the air than on the deck.

When they did grab possession, there were moments of fluidity to Raith’s play.

However, this was by no means the Kirkcaldy men at their best.

That said, they got the goals they needed to take all three points.

At this stage in the campaign, wins are really all that matters, and Rovers found a way to deliver.

Clean sheets

Saturday was just the second time this season that Raith have managed consecutive clean sheets.

The last time earned home wins over Airdrie and Ayr United during Neill Collins’ spell in charge.

On this occasion, Partick Thistle and Hamilton have been brushed aside at Stark’s Park.

The simple fact is that if a team does not concede then it has a better chance of taking all three points.

A shut-out is undoubtedly a platform for success.

With a back three of Jordan Doherty, Paul Hanlon and Liam Dick, Rovers have struck on defensive solidity.

After conceding five in the Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic on his debut, on-loan St Johnstone goalkeeper Josh Rae is yet to concede in the league.

Robson praised his side’s ‘structure’ and running power against Accies, who failed to register a single shot on goal.

And that kind of organisation could bring rewards come the end of the season.

Pollock leaping like a salmon

Robson has not been slow in pointing to his difficulties in attack.

Lewis Vaughan should be back in training inside the next fortnight, but Callum Smith looks like being joined by Jack Hamilton in being sidelined for the rest of the season.

With Cody David allowed to leave last moth and Lewis Jamieson returning to St Mirren before heading to hook up with Collins at Sacramento Republic, Robson’s options have been limited.

However, with three goals in the last two games, and four in the last five, Pollock has superbly helped to fill the void.

At just 20, there is plenty of improvement in the on-loan Hearts attacker’s game.

But Robson has definitely layered on attributes in recent weeks as the winger has performed more centrally.

Pace has always been in his favour but now the youngster appears to have added physicality and non-stop running power.

And also an eye for a goalmouth opportunity, which is helping to keep Rovers’ promotion play-off push own track.