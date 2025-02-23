Raith Rovers: 3 talking points as victory over Hamilton Accies builds momentum for Barry Robson’s side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers: 3 talking points as victory over Hamilton Accies builds momentum for Barry Robson’s side

The Stark's Park outfit have moved to within four points of Partick Thistle in fourth place.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson claps the home fans after the victory over Hamilton Accies.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson claps the home fans after the victory over Hamilton Accies. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers climbed to within four points of fourth spot in the Championship with their 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies.

Dylan Easton’s penalty after half an hour and a brilliantly-crafted second from Finlay Pollock in the 64th minute earned boss Barry Robson back-to-back wins for the first time since taking over.

In difficult windy conditions, Rovers had chances before their first-half breakthrough and could have added to their lead late on.

However, they will now take confidence into Tuesday’s trip to face Airdrie as they attempt to reel in Thistle a place above them in the table.

Courier Sport was on hand to assess the main talking points.

Raith Rovers celebrate Finlay Pollock's second goal in the win over Hamilton Accies.
Raith Rovers celebrate Finlay Pollock’s second goal in the win over Hamilton Accies. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

Finding a way to win

In the build-up to the game, Robson had urged his players to find a consistency of results in the coming weeks.

He felt that, so far in his tenure, performances had been more steady than scorelines.

But, against Hamilton, he confessed his team had ‘not been at their best’.

The opening stages were mostly a battle, with the ball spending more time in the air than on the deck.

Dylan Easton sweeps in Raith Rovers' opening goal from the penalty spot.
Dylan Easton sweeps in Raith Rovers’ opening goal from the penalty spot. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

When they did grab possession, there were moments of fluidity to Raith’s play.

However, this was by no means the Kirkcaldy men at their best.

That said, they got the goals they needed to take all three points.

At this stage in the campaign, wins are really all that matters, and Rovers found a way to deliver.

Clean sheets

Saturday was just the second time this season that Raith have managed consecutive clean sheets.

The last time earned home wins over Airdrie and Ayr United during Neill Collins’ spell in charge.

On this occasion, Partick Thistle and Hamilton have been brushed aside at Stark’s Park.

The simple fact is that if a team does not concede then it has a better chance of taking all three points.

Raith Rovers worked hard to keep Hamilton Accies at bay. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

A shut-out is undoubtedly a platform for success.

With a back three of Jordan Doherty, Paul Hanlon and Liam Dick, Rovers have struck on defensive solidity.

After conceding five in the Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic on his debut, on-loan St Johnstone goalkeeper Josh Rae is yet to concede in the league.

Robson praised his side’s ‘structure’ and running power against Accies, who failed to register a single shot on goal.

And that kind of organisation could bring rewards come the end of the season.

Pollock leaping like a salmon

Robson has not been slow in pointing to his difficulties in attack.

Lewis Vaughan should be back in training inside the next fortnight, but Callum Smith looks like being joined by Jack Hamilton in being sidelined for the rest of the season.

With Cody David allowed to leave last moth and Lewis Jamieson returning to St Mirren before heading to hook up with Collins at Sacramento Republic, Robson’s options have been limited.

However, with three goals in the last two games, and four in the last five, Pollock has superbly helped to fill the void.

Finlay Pollock in action for Raith Rovers.
Finlay Pollock has become an attacking weapon for Raith Rover. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

At just 20, there is plenty of improvement in the on-loan Hearts attacker’s game.

But Robson has definitely layered on attributes in recent weeks as the winger has performed more centrally.

Pace has always been in his favour but now the youngster appears to have added physicality and non-stop running power.

And also an eye for a goalmouth opportunity, which is helping to keep Rovers’ promotion play-off push own track.

