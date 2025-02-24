St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae determined to make most of loan spell at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae determined to make most of loan spell at Raith Rovers

The 24-year-old has racked up consecutive clean sheets since moving to Stark's Park.

Raith Rovers' on-loan St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae shouts instructions.
Raith Rovers' on-loan St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Josh Rae admits he is determined to make the most of his fresh start at Raith Rovers.

The St Johnstone keeper recently made the loan move to Stark’s Park for the remainder of the season and played his third game for the Kirkcaldy club on Saturday.

A 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies saw the 24-year-old rack up back-to-back clean sheets after a difficult debut in the 5-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

Rae had little to do, with Accies failing to register a single shot on target over the course of a 90 minutes largely dominated by Raith.

Josh Rae leans against a goalpost holding a football.
Josh Rae joined Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But he is desperate to play his part in bringing success to Rovers after a testing start to the campaign with Saints following his summer move from Tuesday’s opponents Airdrie.

“I loved my time there, but now I’m here,” he said of his two years with Airdrie. “I want to go there and get the job done.

“It’s been brilliant so far. I’m enjoying every minute and playing. And hopefully the clean sheets are helping, so keep them coming.

“[The Celtic game] was difficult. You’ve just got to do your best. But the league games have been perfect so far, so long may it continue.”

Rae began his senior career with Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath before spells with Peterhead and Queen of the South.

‘I couldn’t turn it down’

His two years with Airdrie saw him catch the attention of Saints, where he penned a two-year deal under previous boss Craig Levein.

“My aim when I was back in League Two was just to work up the leagues,” he added. “I believed in myself, and that opportunity came.

“I couldn’t turn it down at all and I’ve managed to get 14 games in the Premiership up until now.

“So, I’m just coming here to hopefully do well and see what happens.

“The St Johnstone goalie coach is keeping in touch. But I don’t really think about that.

Josh Rae in action for Raith Rovers on loan from St Johnstone.
Josh Rae in action for Raith Rovers. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“I’ve got a job to do here, and I’m loving my time here.”

Rae had a quiet afternoon against Accies as an early midfield battle was enlivened by Dylan Easton’s expertly-taken penalty after half an hour.

Raith seized the initiative from there on in and Finlay Pollock snatched his third goal in two games when he nodded in a Lewis Stevenson cross to cap a superb move in the 64th minute.

“Just what I’ve done in the past,” he said when asked what boss Barry Robson had asked him to bring to the team.

“Things like playing out and bringing a calmness, which I think is one of my main strengths.”

Conversation