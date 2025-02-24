St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae determined to make most of loan spell at Raith Rovers

Josh Rae admits he is determined to make the most of his fresh start at Raith Rovers.

The St Johnstone keeper recently made the loan move to Stark’s Park for the remainder of the season and played his third game for the Kirkcaldy club on Saturday.

A 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies saw the 24-year-old rack up back-to-back clean sheets after a difficult debut in the 5-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

Rae had little to do, with Accies failing to register a single shot on target over the course of a 90 minutes largely dominated by Raith.

But he is desperate to play his part in bringing success to Rovers after a testing start to the campaign with Saints following his summer move from Tuesday’s opponents Airdrie.

“I loved my time there, but now I’m here,” he said of his two years with Airdrie. “I want to go there and get the job done.

“It’s been brilliant so far. I’m enjoying every minute and playing. And hopefully the clean sheets are helping, so keep them coming.

“[The Celtic game] was difficult. You’ve just got to do your best. But the league games have been perfect so far, so long may it continue.”

Rae began his senior career with Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath before spells with Peterhead and Queen of the South.

‘I couldn’t turn it down’

His two years with Airdrie saw him catch the attention of Saints, where he penned a two-year deal under previous boss Craig Levein.

“My aim when I was back in League Two was just to work up the leagues,” he added. “I believed in myself, and that opportunity came.

“I couldn’t turn it down at all and I’ve managed to get 14 games in the Premiership up until now.

“So, I’m just coming here to hopefully do well and see what happens.

“The St Johnstone goalie coach is keeping in touch. But I don’t really think about that.

“I’ve got a job to do here, and I’m loving my time here.”

Rae had a quiet afternoon against Accies as an early midfield battle was enlivened by Dylan Easton’s expertly-taken penalty after half an hour.

Raith seized the initiative from there on in and Finlay Pollock snatched his third goal in two games when he nodded in a Lewis Stevenson cross to cap a superb move in the 64th minute.

“Just what I’ve done in the past,” he said when asked what boss Barry Robson had asked him to bring to the team.

“Things like playing out and bringing a calmness, which I think is one of my main strengths.”