Woman taken to hospital after youths ‘target’ Arbroath fans

A woman has been injured after a group of youths allegedly targeted Arbroath FC fans after a game.

Red Lichties supporters claim a gang of about 50 youngsters started “intimidating” them as they returned to a bus in Stenhousemuir after their League One game on Saturday evening.

The woman was injured after falling while trying to avoid the group.

Police say they are working with the clubs to identify those responsible.

Gang of youths ‘shouting to intimidate’ fans after Arbroath FC game

One fan, Gillian Powrie, 36, had travelled to Stenhousemuir on the bus with her sons Connel, 11, and Jasper, nine, for their first away game.

She told The Courier: “There were loads of them and it was like it had been premeditated.

“They’ve come running down and were shouting to intimidate us.

“We got to where the social club is, where the bus was waiting, and they came back around there too.

“There is a little alleyway and that is where a lady who was on our bus fell.

“It was so scary for the boys and for me as well, I have never experienced something like that.”

Gillian says a worker from the social club helped to disperse the group before police arrived.

Boy feared Arbroath bus would be set on fire

She added: “By the time I started videoing it, for our own safety, most of them had actually left.

“My eldest kept thinking they were going to set fire to the bus.

“Some of them had empty glass bottles so I think that’s where that came from.

“I got the kids on the bus and the police arrived and were telling us we needed to leave, but there were some people still helping the lady who fell.

“They agreed to let us wait for them before we left.

“Everyone on the bus was in shock, which made me realise this was not the norm.

“Everyone was angry and saying they hadn’t experienced anything like that before.

“All the other supporters were checking on each other and making sure everyone was OK.

“At first I was saying I would never go back to an away game again but seeing the response of other supporters I have realised this isn’t the norm.

“However, I won’t be going to the next game with Stenhousemuir.”

Police working to ‘identify offenders’ after ‘disappointing’ violence at Arbroath FC game

Inspector Neil Wotherspoon from Police Scotland said: “Around 7.35pm on Saturday, we received a report of disorder involving a number of youths in the Tryst Road area, following the football match between Stenhousemuir and Arbroath.

“One woman was taken to hospital for treatment after falling nearby whilst avoiding the disturbance.

“It is particularly disappointing that such an incident took place following a fixture not known for disorder in the past.

“We take any football-related violence seriously and work is ongoing with the clubs and the local community to identify offenders and ensure they face consequences for their actions.”

The Courier has contacted Arbroath FC and Stenhousemuir FC for comment.