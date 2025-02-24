Arbroath gran faces months of recovery after breaking hip during ‘awful’ football rammy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath gran faces months of recovery after breaking hip during ‘awful’ football rammy

Mary Getty has told of the moment she fell as youths "targeted" Red Lichties fans in Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Mary Getty and grandson Allan presenting Arbroath FC player Scott Stewart with an award at a previous game. Image: Allan Getty
An Arbroath gran is facing months of recovery after breaking her hip during a rammy after a game.

Mary Getty has recalled the “awful” moment she fell and broke her femur – classed by doctors as a broken hip – after the League One match at Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

The 75-year-old was with her grandson Allan when about 50 youths “targeted” Red Lichties supporters as they returned to their bus after the game.

Mary fell as the group “surged” towards the bus and was left lying in mud on the road before being taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

The Arbroath FC fan underwent surgery on Sunday and has been told it may take up to six months to fully recover.

Arbroath gran put off away games after ‘terrible’ experience at Stenhousemuir

Speaking from hospital, Mary told The Courier: “It was awful, just awful.

“We have been to lots of football matches and kids will be shouting at each other but this was awful.

“We left early to get to the bus as I can’t walk very fast and next thing I knew they were next to us – about 50 of them.

“One of the lassies spotted the bus and they all surged towards it and I fell and broke the biggest bone in my body.

“It was my femur but they class that as a broken hip.

“I fell into the mud and was lying in muck and waited a while for the ambulance to come.

“It was terrible. I will go back to my normal matches when I can as I love going to the football but I don’t think I will be back at away matches.

“Maybe if it is not a long journey I will.

“The doctors say it could take four to six months to heal but I will get back to it as I love the club.”

Gang of youths ‘targeted’ Arbroath supporters bus

Allan, who has been going to games with his gran for about 18 years, told The Courier: “She had the operation yesterday and is now starting to recover.

“They have said she will be there for a week until she is up and walking and they would prefer to keep her there rather than moving her to Ninewells.”

Recalling the moment Mary fell, he said: “I was standing beside her when it happened.

“We came out of the game and where our bus was parked we had to walk down a darker bit of road.

The group were shouting abuse at Arbroath FC fans. Image: Gillian Powie

“When we turned onto the main road there were loads of kids shouting and screaming.

“We went to go down to the bus and heard them shout, ‘Let’s get the bus’.

“It was clear their intention was to cause bother to the Arbroath supporters on the bus.

“They then started running towards the bus and the momentum of it all made my gran fall.

“There was lots of bother at the bus too but we didn’t make it that far.

‘There were kids who were scared’

“I was just shocked, you don’t expect to go to a football match and for that to happen.

“We have been to countless games across Scotland and we are regulars on the bus and have never experienced something like that.

“She was scared, there were kids who were scared.

“It is something you don’t expect to see at that sort of game and in that sort of league.”

Allan says the support from bystanders was “brilliant” after his gran fell.

The 29-year-old added: “The neighbours brought out blankets for her and the people in the supporters’ club were out helping.

“Someone from the supporters’ club is actually going to visit her in the hospital.

“The man who organises the bus is a nurse and he stayed with us in the hospital, we were there until 5.30am the next day.

“She is always usually out and about and she’s never had any bother with her walking so we are hoping she recovers well.

“Going to games with my gran is always the highlight of my week.”

Police have branded the incident at Stenhousemuir “particularly disappointing” and are working to “identify offenders”.

The Courier has contacted both clubs for comment.

Conversation