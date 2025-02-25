Scott Brown sees Celtic positives in Raith Rovers’ response as back-to-back wins boost play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Brown sees Celtic positives in Raith Rovers’ response as back-to-back wins boost play-off hopes

The Stark's Park outfit are seeking a hat-trick of victories in Tuesday's trip to face Airdrie.

Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

With two victories and two clean sheets in its wake, Scott Brown believes Raith Rovers have learned valuable lessons from their Scottish Cup hammering from Celtic.

The 5-0 loss at Parkhead may have been sore at the time – if not entirely unexpected.

But the Stark’s Park side have been eager to take positives from their glimpse into the top level of Scottish football.

Following up the heavy defeat with wins over Partick Thistle and Hamilton Accies, Brown is convinced the defensive work they did in trying to stifle the Hoops has paid off in the shut-outs that now have them eyeing a promotion play-off place.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown slides in to tackle Celtic counterpart Callum McGregor.
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown slides in to tackle Celtic counterpart Callum McGregor. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“We’ve obviously kept two clean sheets in a row, which has been massive for us off the back of a tough game against Celtic, obviously,” Brown told Courier Sport ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to face bottom side Airdrie.

“I think we’ve taken a lot from that Celtic game.

“I would say that our performances off the back of the two games have been really good off the ball.

“I think we’ve looked a lot more solid. Our pressing’s been a wee bit better.

‘Their quality was obvious’

“We saw the way they pressed us and we knew it was a difficult game.

“Listen, 5-0 was a bit of hiding, obviously, but they played their way, their quality was obvious.

“And then you watch them against against Bayern Munich, and I was so impressed with how they played.

“To go toe-to-toe with those guys was obviously a big lesson for us. And we’ve come back and shown at our level that we can do that.”

Scott Brown is shown a yellow card during Raith Rovers' 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies.
Scott Brown (centre) is shown a yellow card during Raith Rovers’ 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

Raith impressed in their 3-0 victory over Partick that opened up an opportunity to make a push for fourth place.

They were below their best in difficult conditions against Hamilton on Saturday but still closed out a 2-0 win to gain another two points on Thistle.

It was only the second time this season that Rovers have managed consecutive shut-outs in a season disrupted by managerial upheaval and changes in styles.

Another sound defensive performance against Airdrie would be the platform for another valuable three points.

‘Massive’

“Somehow it feels like we’ve managed to close the gap, all of a sudden,” added Brown. “It felt like we were kind of floating in mid-table.

“But two wins in a row is massive for us.

“We know our record at Airdrie isn’t the best, so it’s going to be tough down there. They’ve picked up a good bit as well, I would say.

“But we’re really looking forward to it. On the back of two big results it’d be good to go back down there and get another three points.”

