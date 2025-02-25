EXCLUSIVE: Ephraim Yeboah recalls ‘scary’ move from Italy as he revels in Dunfermline Athletic loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ephraim Yeboah recalls ‘scary’ move from Italy as he revels in Dunfermline Athletic loan

The Bristol City striker is settling into life in Fife.

Ephraim Yeboah in action for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Ephraim Yeboah in action for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Ephraim Yeboah has been thankful for friendly faces to help him settle following his move north to Dunfermline.

But he admits his switch from Bristol City pales into insignificance when compared to his family’s ‘scary’ decision to leave Italy when he was just eight.

Born in Montirone in northern Italy, Yeboah’s Ghanaian parents opted for a new life in England a decade ago.

For a kid of his age, the promising striker confesses it was a daunting change.

However, the 18-year-old now looks back and realises it was the best thing for him and the rest of his family.

Ephraim Yeboah and Dunfermline team-mate Jerimiah Chilokoa-Mullen challenge Queen's Park striker Zak Rudden for the ball.
Ephraim Yeboah (right) and Dunfermline team-mate Jerimiah Chilokoa-Mullen in Saturday’s goalless draw with Queen’s Park. Image: Ross Brownlee / SNS Group.

“It was pretty scary, to be fair,” Yeboah told Courier Sport of their move to Bristol. “I know I was only young, but I thought it would be the end of the world.

“But I think it’s probably one of the best things my family’s ever done for me and my sister as well.

“At the time, I didn’t see it, but I’m so grateful for my parents that they’ve done that.

“I think there’s more opportunities here in the UK, football-wise, and just opportunity-wise as well for them.

“It just gave them the best shot at life and I’m just grateful, honestly.

‘It was just a fresh start’

“They moved for work, there were more work opportunities here.

“And I think they thought it would be the best idea to move for me and my sister as well, just to get out of an area with loads of distractions and stuff.

“It was just a fresh start, basically. And it’s turning out pretty good, I guess!”

Yeboah has made an impressive impact at Dunfermline since joining on loan from Bristol City on the last day of January.

Since then, he has made his debut in a Fife derby win over Raith Rovers, played in a Challenge Cup final and against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, and managed back-to-back league starts.

Pars striker Ephraim Yeboah (left) and Queen's Park's Will Tizzard battle for possession.
Dunfermline striker Ephraim Yeboah (left) and Queen’s Park defender Will Tizzard battle for possession. Image: Ross Brownlee / SNS Group.

It has been a bit of a whirlwind for the teenager, whose former Bristol City team-mate Omar Taylor-Clarke followed him to Fife in the midst of a flurry of youthful arrivals at East End Park.

“It’s a pretty young squad,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s crucial trip to face Hamilton Accies. “It’s not too old, but it makes people more relatable.

“I think people understand where my head’s at a bit more because most of the people in the club or the new boys that have come in have been young and are English.

“They’ve had to do the move as well, obviously.

“Omar, who I was playing with at Bristol, has come up as well and I think thatt’s made me feel more at ease and relieved the pressure a little bit.

“Because moving all the way to Scotland was definitely difficult. Being seven or eight hours from my family is not easy, but I the boys have made it much easier.”

