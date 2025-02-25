Dapo Mebude departs Dunfermline Athletic on loan as new owners’ multi-club interests highlighted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dapo Mebude departs Dunfermline Athletic on loan as new owners’ multi-club interests highlighted

The striker looks to have played his last game for the Pars.

By Iain Collin
Dapo Mebude during his debut for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Airdrie.
Dapo Mebude during his debut for Dunfermline against Airdrie. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Dapo Mebude has left Dunfermline for a loan move to Bulgaria.

The former Rangers and Watford striker has joined Septemvri Sofia in the Bulgarian top-flight.

It is the first hint of Dunfermline’s involvement in a multi-club structure, with new Pars owner James Bord holding a minority shareholding in Septemvri.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. striker Dapo Mebude competes for the ball in a game against Alloa Athletic.
Dapo Mebude (centre) featured regularly under previous Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Bord also has a stake, and sits on the board, at Spanish second-tier outfit Cordoba.

The switch appears to signal the end of Mebude’s short time at East End Park.

Recruited by former manager James McPake on a season-long deal in September, the 23-year-old will be out of contract in the summer and is now expected to move on.

The former Scotland U/21 internationalist made 16 appearances before the arrival of new head coach Michael Tidser last month.

Pars pecking order

However, he has featured just twice since Tidser took the reins and has, at times, been left out of the match-day squad entirely.

He has fallen down the pecking order following the recruitment of the likes of Connor Young, Ephraim Yeboah and Archie Stevens in attack as well as the resurgence of Michael O’Halloran.

Saturday’s five-minute substitute’s cameo in the goalless draw against Queen’s Park is almost certainly his last in Dunfermline’s colours.

After spells training with Raith Rovers and Livingston in the summer, Mebude was snapped up by the Pars as he sought to kick-start his career.

Dapo Mebude lunges to knock in his only goal for Dunfermline Athletic.
Dapo Mebude (right) scores his only goal for Dunfermline, in the Scottish Cup victory over Edinburgh City. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The London-born player survived a life-threatening car crash in January on the way to play for former club Oostende in Belgium.

After being cut from his vehicle, he required emergency surgery and was in a coma in hospital for five days before slowly working his way back to fitness.

The marksman will be hopeful a change of scene can help boost his game-time and help him complete his comeback.

Septemvri currently sit tenth in the Bulgarian First League.

Conversation