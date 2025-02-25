Dapo Mebude departs Dunfermline Athletic on loan as new owners’ multi-club interests highlighted

Dapo Mebude has left Dunfermline for a loan move to Bulgaria.

The former Rangers and Watford striker has joined Septemvri Sofia in the Bulgarian top-flight.

It is the first hint of Dunfermline’s involvement in a multi-club structure, with new Pars owner James Bord holding a minority shareholding in Septemvri.

Bord also has a stake, and sits on the board, at Spanish second-tier outfit Cordoba.

The switch appears to signal the end of Mebude’s short time at East End Park.

Recruited by former manager James McPake on a season-long deal in September, the 23-year-old will be out of contract in the summer and is now expected to move on.

The former Scotland U/21 internationalist made 16 appearances before the arrival of new head coach Michael Tidser last month.

Pars pecking order

However, he has featured just twice since Tidser took the reins and has, at times, been left out of the match-day squad entirely.

He has fallen down the pecking order following the recruitment of the likes of Connor Young, Ephraim Yeboah and Archie Stevens in attack as well as the resurgence of Michael O’Halloran.

Saturday’s five-minute substitute’s cameo in the goalless draw against Queen’s Park is almost certainly his last in Dunfermline’s colours.

After spells training with Raith Rovers and Livingston in the summer, Mebude was snapped up by the Pars as he sought to kick-start his career.

The London-born player survived a life-threatening car crash in January on the way to play for former club Oostende in Belgium.

After being cut from his vehicle, he required emergency surgery and was in a coma in hospital for five days before slowly working his way back to fitness.

The marksman will be hopeful a change of scene can help boost his game-time and help him complete his comeback.

Septemvri currently sit tenth in the Bulgarian First League.