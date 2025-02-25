Angry Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser issues stark warning to players after Hamilton Accies defeat

Michael Tidser has warned Dunfermline are heading for League One unless his players prove they are up for a relegation battle.

The Pars crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Hamilton Accies to plunge into ninth in the Championship table and three points behind their hosts.

Stuart McKinstry’s second-half strike separated the sides as the Fifers went a frustrating five games without a goal.

It left Tidser angry and delivering a frank assessment of his side’s failings following the full-time whistle.

“I don’t even know where to start,” admitted Tidser. “We started the game okay.

“But we look a bit toothless up top, trying to go and create things. The second-half probably emphasises that.

“We were all over the place, with players not doing what I’m asking them to do.

“Honestly, I’m so angry, I’m frustrated, everything you would think.

“And I’ve let [the players] know, in no uncertain terms, that they need to do more for this football club.

Tidser: ‘We need more’

“Some of them are just going through the motions, some of them are just happy to be at this club – a great club, may I add.

“And I’ve let them know. The standards need to be so much higher.

“You’ve got to play with an edge, you’ve got to play with a personal pride. We lose too many individual battles and we looked all over the place towards the end of the game.

“We should control games better and when we get to the final third it’s just a huff and a puff. There’s never any real conviction.

“We need more, and that’s including the new ones who have come in as well.”

Airdrie’s win over Raith Rovers leaves Dunfermline just seven points ahead of the Diamonds, who have a game in hand.

“I think some are just going through the motions and probably don’t realise how privileged they are,” added Tidser, who has allowed Dapo Mebude to leave on loan.

“It’s a reality check. But they’re there for a reason, and it’s up to me to try and guide and help and instruct to, one, win games and, two, try and stay in this division.

“Because we’re bang in it [the relegation battle], there’s no getting away from it.

Tidser: ‘Not acceptable’

“I’ve told the players quite clearly that it’s not acceptable.

“It’s time to stand up now. There’s no point in feeling sorry for yourself and getting into your wee shell. You’re men, do you know what I mean?

“Look yourself in the mirror and ask, ‘am I doing enough for this football club?’ And some of them aren’t, it’s as simple as that.

“It’s an acceptance. And it’s an acceptance I won’t accept.”

With his frustration clear, Tidser went on: “We need to react. If you feel sorry for yourself you’ll be in League One, it’s as simple as that.”