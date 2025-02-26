The worrying numbers for Dunfermline Athletic as Hamilton Accies defeat brings relegation battle into sharp focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The worrying numbers for Dunfermline Athletic as Hamilton Accies defeat brings relegation battle into sharp focus

The Pars have slipped three points behind in ninth place in the Championship.

Dunfermline defender Kieran Ngwenya challenges Hamilton Accies opponent Reghan Tumilty for a header.
Dunfermline defender Kieran Ngwenya (left) challenges Hamilton Accies opponent Reghan Tumilty for a header. Roddy Scott / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline have been left three points adrift in ninth place in the Championship following Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies.

Not only do they again occupy the relegation play-off place but they may be looking over their shoulders nervously at an improving Airdrie in bottom spot.

Stuart McKinstry’s 63rd-minute strike was enough to separate the teams on the night, but Accies were worthy of their victory.

And Pars head coach Michael Tidser was honest and frank in his assessment of a worrying 90 minutes from his side.

Courier Sport was there to pick through the main talking points.

Hamilton Accies celebrate at full-time following their 1-0 victory over Dunfermline Athletic.
Hamilton were the ones celebrating at full-time following their 1-0 win against Dunfermline. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

Seven

The meeting with Hamilton was billed as an opportunity to create a gap between Dunfermline and their hosts in the bid to avoid a play-off battle at the end of the season.

With a better goal difference than Accies, a three-point deficit is not devastating.

Just one win could flip things back in the Fifers’ favour.

But there should be some concern over the improvements being made by Airdrie in bottom spot.

Stuart McKinstry lashes in Hamilton's winning goal.
Stuart McKinstry (right) lashes in Hamilton Accies’ winning goal. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

The Diamonds are unbeaten in their last five games, taking 11 points from a possible 15.

Only Livingston have a better record in that time.

With a game in hand over Dunfermline, Rhys McCabe’s side are now just seven points behind and closing fast.

Automatic relegation also now has to be a worry for the Pars.

Five

Tidser has been in charge for five league games since taking over from James McPake last month.

With one win and two draws it is not a disastrous record.

It is the same as Morton’s, better than Queen’s Park’s and Partick Thistle’s, and only one point worse off than Hamilton’s.

But what will be alarming for Dunfermline is their failure to score in their last five matches.

In fact, they have failed to score in six of Tidser’s eight games at the helm in all competitions.

Chris Kane celebrates scoring as Dunfermline beat Raith Rovers in the Fife derby.
Chris Kane (holding the ball) is the only player to have scored for Dunfermline in the last seven games. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

In the two games they did find the net, one was against League One Stenhousemuir and the other included two penalties and a fortuitous deflection in the Fife derby victory over Raith Rovers.

Tidser described his side as ‘toothless’ against Hamilton, where they were without Chris Kane, Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler because of injury.

The statistics show they had more possession (52 per cent) than their hosts but did less with it – three shots on target to Hamilton’s five.

They are going to have to find an answer in attack – and soon.

Ten

Dunfermline now have ten games remaining to save their Championship status.

Following Saturday’s home clash with Morton, they face away trips to Falkirk and Raith Rovers and a home clash with Livingston before going back on the road to Ayr United.

That’s five of the top six teams in the division over the course of March.

It is shaping up to be a crucial month that will decide the nature of the remaining five games in the campaign.

Tidser has urged his players to give him more and warned they are heading for League One unless they do.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen jumps above Scott Robinson to win a header.
Recent signing Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (left) has impressed since his arrival. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

Since he came in he has two wins, two draws and four defeats from his eight games in charge.

Predecessor James McPake finished his tenure with four wins and four defeats from his final eight games.

Every new manager needs time to implement their style.

But it is fair to say that time is in danger of running out on the Pars unless they can dig out badly-needed goals and victories in the coming weeks.

Twenty-three

Alan Hansen once famously warned ‘you can’t win anything with kids’ – before Manchester United proved him wrong.

David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, and Gary and Phil Neville might have made a fool out of Hansen but many will still subscribe to his theory.

Dunfermline’s starting XI against Hamilton was the second youngest in the Championship over recent days.

In analysing every team’s most recent match, only basement boys Airdrie (22.7) had a lower average age than the Pars’ 23.7.

Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus.
Skipper Kyle Benedictus is one of the most experienced in a youthful Dunfermline squad. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

Putting aside skipper Kyle Benedictus (33), David Wotherspoon (35) and Tashan Oakley-Boothe (25), every other starter was 23 or younger.

Some of those have plenty of knowhow for their age, but others are still making their way in the game.

When the average age of Dunfermline’s eight recent signings is 20.1, it is an indication of where the East End Park outfit want to take their squad.

But, on the flip side, Hamilton have brought in four players with an average age of 29.2 and experience of just what is required in Scottish football.

It remains to be seen if the Pars can win with kids.

Conversation