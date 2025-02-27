David Wotherspoon urges Dunfermline Athletic to heed Hamilton ‘wake-up call’ as he questions own role in troubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Wotherspoon urges Dunfermline Athletic to heed Hamilton ‘wake-up call’ as he questions own role in troubles

The Pars sit second-bottom in the Championship.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. midfielder David Wotherspoon.
Dunfermline midfielder David Wotherspoon. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

David Wotherspoon insists the Dunfermline players have to decide between “survival” and “folding” after their “wake-up call” against Hamilton Accies.

Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat saw the Pars slip three points behind in ninth place as they turned in an insipid display in Lanarkshire.

The loss stretched their run to five games without scoring a goal and left new boss Michael Tidser “angry” and “frustrated”.

David Wotherspoon speaks with Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser before the defeat to Hamilton Accies.
David Wotherspoon (left) speaks with Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser before the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

The head coach left his players in no doubt as to his thoughts after boos from the travelling support greeted the final whistle.

And, with Airdrie moving to within seven points at the bottom, Wotherspoon accepts there are worrying times ahead for the Fifers, who now host Morton on Saturday occupying the dreaded relegation play-off place.

“It’s very frustrating,” said the former St Johnstone favourite. “It’s not the result we believed that we could get.

“We’ve got to take a long, hard look at ourselves. And really think about what we want to be doing in the next few weeks.

“Do we want to survive or do we want to just fold? That’s the question he (Tidser) has put to us. We’ve got to take responsibility.

‘It’s going to be a battle’

“This was a real wake-up call, where you’re fighting for your life and you don’t get that result.

“We can’t just dwell on this and down tools. We need to be ready for the next fight.

“That’s Morton at home and the boys need to be ready to go because it’s going to be a battle.”

Wotherspoon started on the right of a three-man midfield and had one of Dunfermline’s best opportunities when his first-half shot was blocked.

But he was substituted ten minutes after the break as Tidser tried a change of formation with the introduction of a second striker in Connor Young.

David Wotherspoon challenges Queen's Park's Adam Montgomery for the ball.
David Wotherspoon (pictured, right, against Queen’s Park) has started the last four games for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Brownlee / SNS Group.

“Listen, there’s only so much the defence and the goalkeeper can do to keep them out at the back,” added Wotherspoon, with Dunfermline going into the match after consecutive goalless draws.

“Strikers, midfielders, all over the pitch, we need to take responsibility in getting the goals.”

Wotherspoon has also been considering the role he can play in trying to turn around fortunes for the team more generally.

At 35, he is the oldest and most experienced in a squad that is even younger following the most recent youthful recruits.

‘I feel like I’ve let them down’

“A little bit, yes,” he responded when asked if he feels any added responsibility to guide others through the current predicament. “That’s how I feel.

“I feel like I’ve let them down in games like these. I haven’t helped them in the situation when they’re youngsters.

“They’ve come into the situation where we’re fighting against relegation. I feel like it’s on our shoulders to help them.

“That’s where I feel like maybe I’ve let them down, in a way.”

Conversation