Barry Robson opens up on Kevin Dabrowski and Josh Rae’s battle for Raith Rovers No.1 jersey

Rae has been given the nod since joining on loan from St Johnstone.

Kevin Dabrowski punches the air as he celebrates with the Raith Rovers supporters.
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson has urged ‘brilliant’ Kevin Dabrowski to fight hard for his place back as Raith Rovers’ number one.

Dabrowski has racked up almost 80 competitive appearances since joining the Kirkcaldy club in June 2023.

His shot-stopping ability and penalty saves have made him something of a cult hero at Stark’s Park.

However, the former Hibernian keeper has been displaced between the sticks in recent weeks following the loan signing of Josh Rae from St Johnstone.

Rae was plunged straight in for an instant debut in the Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic following his arrival three weeks ago.

Josh Rae in action for Raith Rovers on loan from St Johnstone.
Josh Rae in action for Raith Rovers. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Following two subsequent clean sheets, Rae conceded for the first time in the league in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Airdrie.

The 24-year-old has the gloves for the time being.

But, welcoming the competition he now has, Robson insists Dabrowski can win his starting slot back.

“Josh has been nice and calm, and he’s done well and fitted in with the group well,” Robson told Courier Sport. “He’s very good in his distribution, and he’s just great to have.

“We try to strengthen every department. So it’s good to have two really good goalkeepers fighting it out for a position.

Robson: ‘I’m lucky’

“That was the aim when he came in. You’ve got to try and do that in every position, not just the goalkeeping positions.

“And I’m lucky that I’ve got two really good goalkeepers at the minute.”

With Andrew McNeil farmed out on loan to Bonnyrigg Rose, Dabrowski is currently back-up to Rae.

“Kevin has been brilliant, first class,” added Robson. “But he’s played a lot of games and there’s been a lot of pressure on him continuously.

“And I think sometimes a break helps everyone. So he’s got a bit of a break.

Kevin Dabrowski in front of a sold-out Raith Rovers end following last season's play-off victory over Patrick Thistle.
Kevin Dabrowski in front of a sold-out Raith Rovers end following last season’s play-off victory over Patrick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“But that’s not to say that he won’t be going back in the team, because I like both of them. And they’ve got to fight it out.

“They’re both really good goalkeepers, and it’ll be a competition and a fight that hopefully helps the team.”

Meanwhile, Raith are expecting defender George Gitau to return by the middle of next month.

The 21-year-old joined Rovers on loan from Middlesbrough last month but has not yet made his debut.

A knee injury saw him sent back to his parent club for assessment and treatment.

