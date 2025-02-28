Dunfermline’s battle against relegation and points Michael Tidser’s side could need to survive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline’s battle against relegation and points Michael Tidser’s side could need to survive

The Pars currently sit in the relegation play-off spot with ten games remaining.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. head coach Michael Tidser.
Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Michael Tidser admits Dunfermline are heading for relegation to League One unless they up their game in the final ten games of the campaign.

And his stark warning has been backed by a look at the statistics for Championship teams going back over the last couple of decades.

Courier Sport has drilled down into the figures for the teams who have faced the automatic drop and the nerves of a play-off spot since the format was introduced in 2005/06.

And the numbers do not make pretty reading for the Pars on current form.

Lewis McCann can't hide his disappointment as Dunfermline Athletic F.C. are relegated in 2022.
Dunfermline suffered relegation via the play-offs in 2022. Image: SNS.

Every season is different, with less of a gap between top and bottom in some years than others, and the second-tier sometimes boasting traditionally bigger clubs such as Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers.

But the team that has dropped into League One has done so with an average of 27 points.

That stretches from Brechin City’s dismal four in 2018, to Clyde’s high of 39 in 2009.

Dunfermline currently sit on 24 points, with a seven-point lead on bottom side Airdrie.

There will be concern over the Diamonds’ current sparkling form, with the Lanarkshire men having picked up three wins and two draws from their last five outings.

Relegation play-off

But the hope will be the Fifers can hold off Rhys McCabe’s team to avoid straight relegation.

The focus will then turn to trying to avoid the worries of a relegation play-off spot and having to come through two tense ties to save their second-tier status.

It was something the Pars failed to do just three years ago, following a semi-final loss to Queen’s Park, and also in 2013 when they were defeated by Alloa Athletic in the final.

Teams finishing ninth over the years have accumulated an average of 35 points before having their fate decided by the play-offs.

The Pars themselves racked up 34 in 2012/13 and 35 in 2021/22.

Dunfermline striker Connor Young looks on as Hamilton Accies celebrate their win over the Pars.
Defeat to Hamilton Accies came with a stark warning from Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

And the side that has won the relegation battle and finished eighth since 2005/06 has done so with an average of 39 points.

So, where does that leave Dunfermline following their recent run of one league win from their last six outings?

The East End Park men have 24 points from 26 matches, meaning an average of slightly under a point per game at 0.923.

If they keep up that ratio, they will end the campaign on 33 points – which, on average, has not been enough to avoid finishing in ninth and enduring a play-off.

Tidser will be optimistic, however, that his frank assessment of his players in the wake of Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies will bring the right response, starting with Saturday’s home clash with Morton.

Conversation