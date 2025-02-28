Michael Tidser explains Dunfermline Athletic’s latest signing as Andre Raymond joins on loan from St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Michael Tidser explains Dunfermline Athletic’s latest signing as Andre Raymond joins on loan from St Johnstone

The Trinidad and Tobago left-back will see out the season at East End Park.

By Iain Collin
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond holds up a DAFC scarf.
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond has joined Dunfermline on loan. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser is hopeful of ‘getting a tune’ out of Andre Raymond after signing the defender on loan from St Johnstone.

The Trinidad and Tobago internationalist is the Pars’ ninth signing since Tidser’s appointment in January and could make his debut in Saturday’s home clash with Morton.

A versatile left-back, the 24-year-old has made 21 appearances for Saints since moving to McDiarmid Park in the summer on a two-year deal.

However, signed by Craig Levein, he has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks under new boss Simo Valakari and last featured when he was substituted after just 28 minutes in the 3-1 defeat to Dundee on January 5.

With Dunfermline left-back Kieran Ngwenya having struggled with injury this season, Tidser is keen for Raymond to provide competition for the rest of the campaign.

St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond slides in to tackle Rangers' Hamza Igamane.
Andre Raymond (right) in action for St Johnstone earlier in the season. Image: SNS

“You can see the club are trying to get players and help the squad,” said Tidser.

“He played a lot for St Johnstone at the start of the season. Obviously, the new manager coming in doesn’t really fancy him.

“So, we hope we can get a wee tune out of him from now to the end of the season.

“He’s obviously just in the building, so in terms of [Saturday], I am undecided yet. But we’ll see.

“I just feel that, even with Kieran there as well, he’s done great. But there’s a lot of games coming thick and fast.

Tidser: ‘Real competition for places’

“I know it’s the end of the season, but for next season as well, we want to try and have real competition for places, instead of boys just being too comfy and knowing that they might play.

“We’ve filled in with Joe [Chalmers] out there a couple of times, but he’s a central midfielder by trade. So, that was more just freshening things up.

“So, he [Raymond] will add competition for him and Kieran, and hopefully push them on. And whoever does well keeps their jersey.”

Tidser has been backed substantially in the transfer market to shake up the squad he inherited from James McPake.

However, he knows there is a balance to be struck between flooding the side with fresh faces and retaining the experience of the core who have already struggled for results this term.

New loan signing Andre Raymond holds up a Dunfermline Athletic top.
Andre Raymond could make his Dunfermline debut against Morton. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I’m not stupid. I understand, I’ve been in changing rooms,” added Tidser, who was hugely critical of his players after Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies. “And seeing seven or eight new boys come in, people can look at it differently.

“But it’s the club’s model. They want to try and bring in players to help the club win games and for the future as well.

“There’s loads of boys that are out of contract, so there are boys fighting for contracts.

“The club are bringing players into the club and it’s up to us to try and develop them, make them better.

“The ones on loan go back and then hopefully when we get to the end of the season, we reset and see where we are come May time.”

