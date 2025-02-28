Barry Robson gives positive Lewis Vaughan update as Raith Rovers star closes in on comeback

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson has revealed Lewis Vaughan is on the verge of making his long-awaited return to action.

The fans’ favourite is being considered for a comeback in Saturday’s league clash with Queen’s Park.

The striker has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in the 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies on September 21.

He required surgery to repair the extensive damage and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

A recent minor knee issue set back the 29-year-old’s possible return date.

But he joined in with his first-team colleagues in Friday’s pre-match training session and could be included in the squad for the visit of the Spiders.

“We had Lewis Vaughan training today, so we’ll see how he goes,” explained Robson.

“He trained with the first-team. It was a full contact session. It might be too late for [Saturday], so we’ll have to see how he reacts.

‘Up to speed’

“We’ve got to get him going, we’ve got to try and get him up to speed, up to strength, so that we can try and avoid injuries with him.

“So we’ll do all that with him.”

Vaughan, Raith’s top scorer last season with 19 goals, has been sorely missed this term.

He has managed just five appearances due to injury and has never been available to Robson.

His absence has been exacerbated by the serious knee injury sustained by Callum Smith and the ankle issue picked up by fellow forward Jack Hamilton.

Neither are expected back in action until next season.

“I think so, yeah,” Robson told Courier Sport when asked if Hamilton would miss the rest of the campaign. “It’s one that we don’t think we’ll see again this season.

“That’s the frustrating part for us, but it is what it is.”

On the plus side, midfielder Shaun Byrne is closer to the required fitness after another week’s training following his ankle ligament damage.