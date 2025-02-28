Barry Robson gives positive Lewis Vaughan update as Raith Rovers star closes in on comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson gives positive Lewis Vaughan update as Raith Rovers star closes in on comeback

The striker has been sidelined since September following hamstring surgery.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan claps his hands.
Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan has been out for five months. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson has revealed Lewis Vaughan is on the verge of making his long-awaited return to action.

The fans’ favourite is being considered for a comeback in Saturday’s league clash with Queen’s Park.

The striker has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in the 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies on September 21.

He required surgery to repair the extensive damage and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

Raith's Lewis Vaughan clutches his left leg after injuring his hamstring against Hamilton Accies.
Raith’s Lewis Vaughan clutches his left leg after injuring his hamstring against Hamilton Accies. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

A recent minor knee issue set back the 29-year-old’s possible return date.

But he joined in with his first-team colleagues in Friday’s pre-match training session and could be included in the squad for the visit of the Spiders.

“We had Lewis Vaughan training today, so we’ll see how he goes,” explained Robson.

“He trained with the first-team. It was a full contact session. It might be too late for [Saturday], so we’ll have to see how he reacts.

‘Up to speed’

“We’ve got to get him going, we’ve got to try and get him up to speed, up to strength, so that we can try and avoid injuries with him.

“So we’ll do all that with him.”

Vaughan, Raith’s top scorer last season with 19 goals, has been sorely missed this term.

He has managed just five appearances due to injury and has never been available to Robson.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers last season as his team-mates surround him.
Lewis Vaughan was Raith Rovers’ top scorer last season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

His absence has been exacerbated by the serious knee injury sustained by Callum Smith and the ankle issue picked up by fellow forward Jack Hamilton.

Neither are expected back in action until next season.

“I think so, yeah,” Robson told Courier Sport when asked if Hamilton would miss the rest of the campaign. “It’s one that we don’t think we’ll see again this season.

“That’s the frustrating part for us, but it is what it is.”

On the plus side, midfielder Shaun Byrne is closer to the required fitness after another week’s training following his ankle ligament damage.

