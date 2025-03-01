Michael Tidser hails 10-man Dunfermline Athletic and ‘game-changer’ goals hero Chris Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Michael Tidser hails 10-man Dunfermline Athletic and ‘game-changer’ goals hero Chris Kane

The Pars produced a stirring comeback to beat Morton 2-1.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic striker Chris Kane is surrounded by team-mates to celebrate his winning goal.
Dunfermline celebrate their winning goal from Chris Kane (centre). Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Michael Tidser credited ten-man Dunfermline for their character and fight after coming from behind to seal a crucial 2-1 victory over Morton.

Adrift to Owen Moffat’s fortuitous cross in the 33rd minute, the Pars were booed off at the break.

After Tidser’s frank words in the wake of Tuesday night’s defeat to Hamilton Accies, it was a serious test for the Fifers in the second-half.

Kyle Benedictus is shown the red card.
Kyle Benedictus (No.4) is shown the red card. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

That got even more difficult when skipper Kyle Benedictus was sent-off in the 67th minute for what referee Duncan Williams adjudged to be a last-man foul on substitute Jordan Davies.

By then, the home side were level thanks to a close-range strike from substitute Chris Kane just three minutes after his introduction.

And the former St Johnstone man sealed a magnificent win, which stretches the Fifers’ lead over Airdrie at the bottom to ten points, with his superb clincher ten minutes from time.

“It was quite an eventful game,” beamed Tidser, who handed new signing Andre Raymond an instant debut. “I’m just really pleased to get the win.

“Real credit to the lads, especially on the back of having ten men. They showed a bit of character.

Tidser: ‘We showed a real fight’

“So, all in all, it’s a good day and we’re pleased. We can look back and hopefully they’re a big three points for us.

“The players were more at it. Believe it or not, I kept really calm at half-time, even though there were a few boos about the place.

“I told them to be calm, just keep being patient and try and do the right things.

“It was a good reaction [to Tuesday]. We were down to ten men and we showed a real fight.

“I’m just pleased for the lads and just pleased for the club overall.”

Chris Kane smashes in Dunfermline's winning goal.
Chris Kane (hidden) smashes in Dunfermline’s winning goal. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Kane had missed the last two games due to a calf issue and played for only the final five minutes in the preceding game against Livingston.

But, despite not training this week and with relegation concerns mounting, Tidser has revealed a pep talk helped persuade the 30-year-old to make himself available to face Morton

“Kano’s been first class since I came in,” he added. “He hadn’t trained this week, believe it or not.

“He’d done a fitness test and he was feeling his calf.

‘Building blocks’

“But I had a wee chat with him this morning. And, you know, pressed his buttons a wee bit.

“I just said, ‘look, you’re important for us and I need you’. He’s an experienced lad.

“Kano brings that physical presence. He came in and changed the game for us. It caused them a real problem.

“So, I’m really happy for him. And hopefully that’s building blocks for him to go and try and get a few more before the end of the season.”

Conversation