Michael Tidser hails 10-man Dunfermline Athletic and ‘game-changer’ goals hero Chris Kane

Michael Tidser credited ten-man Dunfermline for their character and fight after coming from behind to seal a crucial 2-1 victory over Morton.

Adrift to Owen Moffat’s fortuitous cross in the 33rd minute, the Pars were booed off at the break.

After Tidser’s frank words in the wake of Tuesday night’s defeat to Hamilton Accies, it was a serious test for the Fifers in the second-half.

That got even more difficult when skipper Kyle Benedictus was sent-off in the 67th minute for what referee Duncan Williams adjudged to be a last-man foul on substitute Jordan Davies.

By then, the home side were level thanks to a close-range strike from substitute Chris Kane just three minutes after his introduction.

And the former St Johnstone man sealed a magnificent win, which stretches the Fifers’ lead over Airdrie at the bottom to ten points, with his superb clincher ten minutes from time.

“It was quite an eventful game,” beamed Tidser, who handed new signing Andre Raymond an instant debut. “I’m just really pleased to get the win.

“Real credit to the lads, especially on the back of having ten men. They showed a bit of character.

Tidser: ‘We showed a real fight’

“So, all in all, it’s a good day and we’re pleased. We can look back and hopefully they’re a big three points for us.

“The players were more at it. Believe it or not, I kept really calm at half-time, even though there were a few boos about the place.

“I told them to be calm, just keep being patient and try and do the right things.

“It was a good reaction [to Tuesday]. We were down to ten men and we showed a real fight.

“I’m just pleased for the lads and just pleased for the club overall.”

Kane had missed the last two games due to a calf issue and played for only the final five minutes in the preceding game against Livingston.

But, despite not training this week and with relegation concerns mounting, Tidser has revealed a pep talk helped persuade the 30-year-old to make himself available to face Morton

“Kano’s been first class since I came in,” he added. “He hadn’t trained this week, believe it or not.

“He’d done a fitness test and he was feeling his calf.

‘Building blocks’

“But I had a wee chat with him this morning. And, you know, pressed his buttons a wee bit.

“I just said, ‘look, you’re important for us and I need you’. He’s an experienced lad.

“Kano brings that physical presence. He came in and changed the game for us. It caused them a real problem.

“So, I’m really happy for him. And hopefully that’s building blocks for him to go and try and get a few more before the end of the season.”