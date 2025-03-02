What made the difference as 10-man Dunfermline Athletic earned key win against Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What made the difference as 10-man Dunfermline Athletic earned key win against Morton

The Pars came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory.

Dunfermline Athletic celebrate Chris Kane's equalising goal against Morton.
Dunfermline celebrate Chris Kane's equaliser against Morton. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

A double from Chris Kane earned ten-man Dunfermline a crucial win over Morton on Saturday.

The second-half brace, after coming on as a substitute, allowed the Pars to overcome the concession of a 33rd-minute strike from former player Owen Moffat.

They also brushed off the red card shown to skipper Kyle Benedictus with the match finely poised at 1-1.

The Greenock visitors looked the more likely to go on and snatch all three points at that stage. But it was the Fifers who grabbed the initiative despite their man disadvantage.

Courier Sport was at East End Park to mull over the action.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Chris Kane is surrounded by team-mates to celebrate his winning goal.
Dunfermline celebrate their winning goal from Chris Kane (centre). Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Vital victory

After falling three points behind Hamilton Accies in midweek, Dunfermline’s relegation concerns were ratcheted up a notch.

Not only were they back in the dreaded play-off spot, but the form of bottom side Airdrie was also a worry.

The Diamonds pulled to within seven points of the Pars with a game in hand with their own win against Raith Rovers on Tuesday night.

The frustration was clear in the way head coach Michael Tidser reacted with anger to a dismal display against Accies.

So, the players needed to show a reaction to that criticism – and they eventually got it.

Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus is shown the red card.
Dunfermline looked in trouble when skipper Kyle Benedictus (No.4) was sent off. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

With only the final quarter of fixtures remaining, every win could be the difference between staying in the Championship or risking dropping into League One again.

That was proven when at one point Hamilton were beating Falkirk and Dunfermline were losing – meaning a six-point gap in the table.

But Kane’s goals and Accies being pegged back for a 2-2 draw brings the difference back to one point.

And Airdrie’s defeat at Ayr United widens the advantage to ten points at the bottom.

Substance over style

Tidser hinted before the game that Dunfermline would have a different approach against Morton.

His underlying philosophy remains a passing one.

However, the new head coach fully appreciates this is the ‘business end’ of the campaign and results are required in the Fifers’ current predicament.

The biggest factor at East End Park is the state of the pitch.

Soft and bare after a difficult winter, the surface cuts up quickly and can easily make a mockery of players’ control and aim.

A picture of East End Park's muddy pitch.
The East End Park pitch is not conducive to the passing game Michael Tidser wants to play with Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

It has resulted in a change of approach for Tidser, who called for his team to ‘mix it up’.

With four attackers on the pitch, in Connor Young, Ephraim Yeboah, Lewis McCann and Archie Stevens, and midfielder Ewan Otoo keen to drive forward, Dunfermline got the ball up the pitch quicker against Morton.

Their last league victory came against Raith Rovers on February 1 in a game that was more about winning second balls and putting pressure on the opposition.

It worked on that occasion and the latest win proved they can grind out positive results when compromises are made.

Kane is able

Chris Kane took a little over two minutes to highlight his importance to Dunfermline on Saturday.

The striker was not sure himself whether his leveller came with his first touch after being introduced in the 58th minute.

But what was certain was it was an instant impact.

Tidser revealed he had ‘pushed the buttons’ of the striker in a pep talk ahead of the game as the former St Johnstone player nursed his way back from another calf problem.

And whatever he said worked.

If his first was predatory from close range, his winner was a goal that possibly no-one else at Dunfermline could have scored.

Chris Kane challenges for a header against Morton.
Chris Kane (right) challenges for a header against Morton. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Cleverly nudging Morgan Boyes to win a bouncing ball he rattled in a superb finish.

Kane single-handedly ended five games without a goal for the Pars and, with his experienced playing winning fouls and harassing defenders, is key to success.

However, the 30-year-old cannot do it all himself.

He remains the only player to have found the net for the Fifers since Tidser’s debut win over Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

And, with his persistent injury issues, Dunfermline will know they desperately need the striker to be available for the final nine games of the season.

Conversation