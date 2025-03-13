Jock Stein arrived at Dunfermline Athletic in 1960 – silverware and hero status followed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football

Jock Stein arrived at Dunfermline Athletic in 1960 – silverware and hero status followed

Jock Stein was, right from the start, obviously destined for greatness in the football world and worked a minor miracle when he became manager of Dunfermline Athletic 65 years ago. Graeme Strachan
Jock Steinwith hospital staff when he took the Scottish Cup to West Fife Hospital in Dunfermline in 1961.
Jock Stein brought the Scottish Cup to West Fife Hospital in Dunfermline in 1961. Image: DC Thomson.

When Jock Stein took charge at Dunfermline Athletic it was the launchpad for a glittering career in management.

Stein’s apprenticeship had been long, hard and varied.

Born in Bellshill in 1922, Stein followed his father and grandfather down the pits and had a full career as a miner before turning to professional football.

The experience of working bare back to bare back below the earth as part of a fiercely loyal team for 11 years shaped his outlook on life.

After playing for Albion Rovers, he joined non-league Welsh club Llanelli Town in 1950 and became a full-time professional footballer on the sum of £12 per week.

Being homesick, he lasted just a year.

Jock Stein played 148 games for Celtic

Celtic brought him back to Scotland for a transfer fee of £1,200.

Stein led them to victory in the 1953 Coronation Cup.

He won the League Championship and Scottish Cup the following season.

Stein was forced to retire from playing in January 1957.

A persistent ankle injury resulted in him having a permanent limp.

He stayed at Parkhead in the job of coaching the reserve and youth players.

Jock Stein wearing a Celtic kit and kicking a ball in a goalmouth in 1954
Jock Stein in 1954. Image: DC Thomson.

Dunfermline Athletic came calling on March 13 1960.

Stein was appointed manager with just six games of the season remaining.

They were two points from the bottom of the league and without a win in 15 games.

Stein demonstrated his capabilities from the moment he arrived at East End Park.

Hard work and the ability to read a man like a book were the qualities he brought from the pits and he gave the players a new confidence in themselves.

Stein’s Dunfermline Athletic spell was stuff of dreams

Stein’s first test was against Celtic and it seemed a daunting challenge.

The opening goal came after 10 seconds.

Scored by Pars striker Charlie Dickson, it was set-up by inside forward Jim Kerray.

Dunfermline won the game 3-2 in the spectacular style he would become noted for, which was the beginning of a remarkable run of six consecutive wins.

The Stein legend was born.

They finished the season in sixth-bottom spot with 29 points, seven clear of the relegation spots — St Mirren (22) and Arbroath (15).

Jock Stein and his players in April 1961, posing for a picture by the side of the pitch.
Stein and his players in April 1961. Image: DC Thomson.

There was a lot more to the man than a short-term boost.

He brought a new attitude to the club.

Stein was a great man-manager.

Training changed very quickly and the players found themselves doing all manner of different drills including running over moors and pony-trekking.

The following season Dunfermline not only gained more points in the league but made club history by winning the Scottish Cup for the first time against Celtic.

When the first game ended goalless, a lot of people thought their chance had gone.

The Pars lifted the trophy when they won 2-0 in a replay at Hampden.

Dave Thomson and Charlie Dickson got the goals.

Stein ran on to the park with coat tails flapping to embrace his players.

Dunfermline won the Scottish Cup in 1961

The Hampden joy was repeated in Dunfermline that night.

As the result came through just on 8pm, the houses began to empty and the people moved towards the City Chambers where the bells were ringing out the news.

Fans were packed like sardines as far as the eye could see as the double-decker bus carrying the team moved down High Street shortly after 11pm.

Dunfermline Athletic players showing off the Scottish Cup trophy as the bus makes its way through the crowded city streets in 1961
Dunfermline showing off the trophy in 1961. Image: DC Thomson.

Provost Archibald Frederick started to make a speech at the City Chambers.

He was interrupted by thousands of voices chanting: “We want Stein!”

Stein said: “Thank you all very much for this wonderful welcome.

“I am quite sure you will understand how difficult it is for me to express the joy I feel.

“I hope this is the first of many happy nights we shall have together.”

Stein was given a five-year contract after winning the Scottish Cup.

Captain Ron Mailer with the Scottish Cup in 1961, his Dunfermline Athletic team-mates behind him
Captain Ron Mailer with the Scottish Cup in 1961. Image: DC Thomson.

Memorable European nights followed.

Stein took Dunfermline to the quarter-finals of the European Cup Winners’ Cup the following season, where they were stopped by Ujpest Dozsa from Hungary.

Then, competing in the 1962-63 Fairs Cup, they scored a remarkable 2-0 victory against Everton at East End Park for a 2-1 aggregate win.

Greater things were in store.

Valencia game was greatest comeback

Dunfermline were drawn against the Fairs Cup holders in the next round.

Valencia showed their quality with a 4-0 first-leg victory in the Mestalla Stadium.

But, remarkably, Stein pulled another rabbit out of the hat.

Almost 15,000 packed into East End Park on a chilly evening in December 1962.

Amazingly, they were 3-0 up after just 17 minutes thanks to a goal from George Peebles and a double from Jackie Sinclair.

Valencia got one back to silence the crowd.

However, inspired by 16-year-old Alex Edwards on the wing, Dunfermline came back with goals from Jim MacLean and Peebles again to make it 5-1.

All before half-time.

MacLean deflected a shot into his own net five minutes after the break but the Pars fought back and Alex Smith made it 6-2.

6-6 on aggregate it finished.

The comeback forced a third game play-off tussle in Lisbon.

Valencia won by a single goal and went on to lift the cup.

Jock Stein left Dunfermline post in 1964

Stein unexpectedly resigned in February 1964.

Dunfermline captain George Miller summed up the shock.

“I had to break the news to the rest of the players,” he said.

“At first they wouldn’t believe me.

“It still doesn’t seem possible even now that Jock Stein is going to leave the club.

“All the players realise that it was the boss who made everything possible for us.

“As far as we are concerned, there’s just no one like him.”

Jock Stein with his Celtic trophies in 1967
Stein with his Celtic trophies in 1967. Image: DC Thomson.

Stein became Hibernian manager in March 1964.

He won the Summer Cup but this proved to be a stop-over before his return to Parkhead and the start of a new chapter in Scottish football history.

During his golden sojourn with Celtic, Stein won 10 league championships, eight Scottish Cups and six League Cups.

Nine of those league titles were in a row.

The glorious peak was 1967 when Celtic became the first British side to win the European Cup when they defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in Lisbon.

Stein returned to Dunfermline before he died

Stein moved to Leeds United in 1978.

But headed back north after just 44 days at Elland Road.

He became manager of Scotland after Ally MacLeod resigned.

It was his second stint, having been part-time national manager in 1965.

Jock Stein and his Scotland assistant Alex Ferguson on the training ground in March 1985
Stein and Alex Ferguson in March 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Stein won his first game, against Norway, and gradually introduced players like Steve Archibald, Alan Hansen, Paul Hegarty, Alex McLeish and Gordon Strachan.

His side qualified for the World Cup finals in Spain in 1982.

Stein suffered a heart attack and died in the very moment of his final triumph, during Scotland’s World Cup qualifier in Wales in 1985.

He was 62.

Jock Stein and Alex Ferguson are among those on the pitch at East End Park in 1985
Stein on the pitch at East End Park in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

He had been at East End Park to celebrate Dunfermline’s centenary just a month before he collapsed, which was his last visit to where it all started.

Stein will be forever associated with the legendary Celtic side he steered to dominance through the mid-60s to mid-70s.

It is a mark of his greatness and his standing in football, however, that he remains a revered figure at yet another Scottish football club.

Jock Stein was “the man who made everything possible” for the players who enjoyed such success at Dunfermline Athletic in the 1960s.

They loved him for it.

