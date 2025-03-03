Dunfermline appeal Kyle Benedictus red card as Falkirk ban looms

Dunfermline have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to Kyle Benedictus in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Morton.

The Pars skipper was sent-off in the 67th minute following what was deemed to be a foul on visiting striker Jordan Davies.

An angry Benedictus protested his innocence at the time and was adamant he had won the ball in the last-man challenge.

What made things worse from the Fifers’ perspective is they believed Davies had been offside when he ran through on Zak Delaney’s through ball.

However, referee Duncan Williams sent the former Dundee and Raith Rovers defender packing.

Dunfermline looked to be up against it, with the scoreline finely poised at 1-1.

But they recovered to take all three points as substitute Chris Kane rifled in the winning goal with his second of the game with 11 minutes remaining.

As things stand, Benedictus will be suspended for Saturday’s trip to face bitter rivals Falkirk.

But East End Park officials have pored over film of the incident in a bid to build a strong case to contest the dismissal.

Tuesday hearing

Footage appears to show Benedictus winning the challenge, with the subsequent direction of the ball apparently backing his claim.

The Pars have officially lodged their appeal with the Scottish FA and it will be heard on Tuesday.

A statement reads: “DAFC can confirm that we have appealed the red card shown to captain Kyle Benedictus during Saturday’s match with Greenock Morton.

“The appeal will be heard tomorrow and we will updated supporters accordingly.”

Speaking after the game, head coach Michael Tidser was convinced Benedictus had been harshly treated.

“I actually think he [Davies] is offside – just,” said Tidser.

“I spoke to the ref after the game and he says that Benedictus takes the man before the ball.

“And the counter-argument to that is, that’s because the ball’s in front of him. He needs to go in. It’s not like he’s wiped him out and then kicked the ball.

“I think it’s quite harsh for Bene because the ball does change [direction]. I’ve seen that back two or three times. I think he wins the ball.”