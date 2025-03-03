Dunfermline appeal Kyle Benedictus red card as Falkirk ban looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline appeal Kyle Benedictus red card as Falkirk ban looms

The Pars skipper was sent-off in the 2-1 victory over Morton.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic FC skipper Kyle Benedictus is shown the red card.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus (left) is shown the red card. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to Kyle Benedictus in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Morton.

The Pars skipper was sent-off in the 67th minute following what was deemed to be a foul on visiting striker Jordan Davies.

An angry Benedictus protested his innocence at the time and was adamant he had won the ball in the last-man challenge.

What made things worse from the Fifers’ perspective is they believed Davies had been offside when he ran through on Zak Delaney’s through ball.

Kyle Benedictus and Jordan Davies are grounded following their challenge.
Kyle Benedictus was adamant he won the ball in his challenge with Jordan Davies. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, referee Duncan Williams sent the former Dundee and Raith Rovers defender packing.

Dunfermline looked to be up against it, with the scoreline finely poised at 1-1.

But they recovered to take all three points as substitute Chris Kane rifled in the winning goal with his second of the game with 11 minutes remaining.

As things stand, Benedictus will be suspended for Saturday’s trip to face bitter rivals Falkirk.

But East End Park officials have pored over film of the incident in a bid to build a strong case to contest the dismissal.

Tuesday hearing

Footage appears to show Benedictus winning the challenge, with the subsequent direction of the ball apparently backing his claim.

The Pars have officially lodged their appeal with the Scottish FA and it will be heard on Tuesday.

A statement reads: “DAFC can confirm that we have appealed the red card shown to captain Kyle Benedictus during Saturday’s match with Greenock Morton.

“The appeal will be heard tomorrow and we will updated supporters accordingly.”

Speaking after the game, head coach Michael Tidser was convinced Benedictus had been harshly treated.

Dunfermline Athletic's staff and players sit on the bench.
Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser (centre) during his side’s 2-1 win over Morton. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“I actually think he [Davies] is offside – just,” said Tidser.

“I spoke to the ref after the game and he says that Benedictus takes the man before the ball.

“And the counter-argument to that is, that’s because the ball’s in front of him. He needs to go in. It’s not like he’s wiped him out and then kicked the ball.

“I think it’s quite harsh for Bene because the ball does change [direction]. I’ve seen that back two or three times. I think he wins the ball.”

More from Football

Declan Gallagher is an injury concern for Dundee United after the weekend's draw with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Pre-derby breather could be key for Dundee United's third place chances
Andre Raymond in action during his debut for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Andre Raymond in dark over St Johnstone exile but determined to enjoy Dunfermline loan
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park stadium.
Dunfermline Athletic explain near-£1m loss as new owners embark on 'debt-free' fresh start
Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Josh Mulligan tracked by English Championship side
Dundee United were ultimately left disappointed against the Dons - despite a decent point.
4 Dundee United talking points: Set-piece magic, Tangerines' game-changer and damning 41 passes stat
A prone Gallagher on the deck at Pittodrie
Jim Goodwin delivers injury update on crucial trio as Dundee United face Declan Gallagher…
Dundee keeper Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Trevor Carson on calm heads at Dundee, turning form around and chance for Hearts…
Andy Fisher was penalised for picking up a back pass.
St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher admits 'I couldn't see a thing!'
Nisbet wheels away after breaking United hearts
Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United 'ran out of steam' amid Aberdeen 'kick in the…
3
Dunfermline Athletic celebrate Chris Kane's equalising goal against Morton.
What made difference as 10-man Dunfermline Athletic earned key win against Morton?

Conversation