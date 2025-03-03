Dunfermline Athletic explain near-£1m loss as new owners embark on ‘debt-free’ fresh start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic explain near-£1m loss as new owners embark on ‘debt-free’ fresh start

The Pars suffered another difficult financial year in 2023/24.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park stadium.
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline are planning for a new future ‘debt-free’, despite posting losses of almost £1 million in their latest set of accounts.

The figures show a loss of £929,250 for the 12 months up to May 31 last year

The period covers last season, when the Pars finished sixth in the Championship, and come on the back of a loss of £1,039,907 in the previous year.

However, since then, ownership of the club has changed hands, with German consortium DAFC Fussball being bought out by the James Bord-led Park Bench SFC LLC.

Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook and Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman shake hands on the takeover deal.
Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook (left) and Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman shake hands on January’s takeover deal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

As part of that transaction, Park Bench paid off the ‘convertible loan note’ held by DAFC Fussball worth £1 million.

It is understood Park Bench also settled directors’ short-term loans and other liabilities when they assumed control of the Fife club in January.

Despite the balance sheet showing significant losses in recent times, the club are now hopeful of an ‘exciting’ future under new owners.

Chairman and chief executive David Cook commented: “Whilst we are reporting on the club’s performance in the year ending 31 May, 2024, it is important to note the significant changes which have occurred at the club since year end.

Park Bench SFC LLC has become the majority shareholder of the club, purchasing all shares held by DAFC Fussball GmbH along with [those of fans’ group] Pars United CIC.

‘Fan frustration’

“The 2023/24 season and the beginning of the 2024/25 have been challenging for supporters as we all seek more consistent and sustained on-field success.

“The board acknowledge and understand the frustration many fans have expressed during this period.

“We are all committed in our attempts to give fans more to cheer about going forward.

“With changes at ownership and first-team coaching level, the board believes that we are at the beginning of a new journey – a journey which is exciting and fulfilling for supporters.”

Dunfermline have blamed their latest financial losses on poor cup performances last season, lower match-day revenue due to ‘the drop off in sporting performance’, injuries that resulted in a trebled medical outlay and the resulting need for loan players, and higher bills for utilities, insurance and food and beverage.

Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook.
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

With manager James McPake having since been replaced by new head coach Michael Tidser, the Pars are hopeful of ‘strong results for the club on the pitch’ as they move forward.

Another challenging season on the pitch will make the current year’s figures an interesting read when they become public in around 12 months’ time.

Notes attached to the latest accounts said: “The directors acknowledge that the company’s liquidity position relies on the directors continuing to review the club’s budget and ensure that costs are controlled and, should it be necessary, further support from Park Bench SFC LLC.”

More from Football

Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Josh Mulligan tracked by English Championship side
Dundee United were ultimately left disappointed against the Dons - despite a decent point.
4 Dundee United talking points: Set-piece magic, Tangerines' game-changer and damning 41 passes stat
A prone Gallagher on the deck at Pittodrie
Jim Goodwin delivers injury update on crucial trio as Dundee United face Declan Gallagher…
Dundee keeper Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Trevor Carson on calm heads at Dundee, turning form around and chance for Hearts…
Andy Fisher was penalised for picking up a back pass.
St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher admits 'I couldn't see a thing!'
Nisbet wheels away after breaking United hearts
Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United 'ran out of steam' amid Aberdeen 'kick in the…
3
Dunfermline Athletic celebrate Chris Kane's equalising goal against Morton.
What made difference as 10-man Dunfermline Athletic earned key win against Morton?
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from St Johnstone draw - can senior men spark Dee…
4
The St Johnstone players applaud the fans after drawing with Dundee.
4 St Johnstone talking points: A good result in Dundee but do Perth side…
Match Day Excitement – Fans arrive, ready for the Dundee v St Johnstone showdown! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best photos as fans descend on Dens Park for huge Dundee v St Johnstone…

Conversation