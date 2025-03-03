Andre Raymond in dark over St Johnstone exile but determined to enjoy Dunfermline loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andre Raymond in dark over St Johnstone exile but determined to enjoy Dunfermline loan

The Trinidad and Tobago internationalist made his Pars debut in the 2-1 win over Morton.

Andre Raymond in action during his debut for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Andre Raymond in action during his debut for Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Andre Raymond admits he is thrilled to be back playing football at Dunfermline after confessing he is in the dark over his St Johnstone exile.

The Trinidad and Tobago internationalist made a quick-fire debut for the Pars on Saturday after signing on loan from Saints just 24 hours earlier.

Despite not training with his new team-mates – or even knowing many of their names – the defender lasted the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Morton.

Having not played for his parent club since being substituted in the 28th minute of the 3-1 defeat to Dundee on January 5, the 24-year-old was delighted to finally get some game-time again.

And, signed in the summer by previous Saints boss Craig Levein, he is determined to make the most of his fresh start in Fife after being left out in the cold by Simo Valakari.

Andre Raymond gets on the ball for Dunfermline against Morton.
Andre Raymond is delighted to be back playing following his loan to Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“Friday morning, my agent contacted me [about joining Dunfermline],” explained Raymond, who has made 21 appearances for Saints. “I was at St. Johnstone training.

“But I’ve wanted the loan since the beginning of January. I haven’t played and I wanted to get more minutes. So, I was hoping for it.

I was happy when [Dunfermline] contacted me and that they were interested.

“I just wanted to get minutes in the tank, to play and be happy. So I’m glad for it.

Raymond: ‘I don’t know what happened’

“I don’t know what happened [at St Johnstone]. I played a couple of games after the change of manager.

“Then, in the January transfer window, teams came in for me, and I think it kind of threw up stuff for me.

“Honestly, I think I could be playing at St Johnstone. But every manager has different philosophies and you’re not going to always fit into what he wants. That’s football.

“So, I was really happy to get minutes in. It’s two months I haven’t played, so I was happy, especially when you win a game.

Andre Raymond in action for St Johnstone earlier in the season.
Andre Raymond in action for St Johnstone earlier in the season. Image: SNS.

“For me, playing football is always happy, joyful.”

Raymond admitted he was surprised to be plunged straight in for his Dunfermline bow.

The left-back only met some of his Pars colleagues in the hours before kick-off but was largely untroubled as a second-half double from substitute Chris Kane sealed a crucial win.

It extended the gap to Airdrie in bottom spot to ten points and pulled the Fifers to within a point of Hamilton Accies in eighth.

‘Surprised but prepared’

“Actually, I was [surprised],” added Raymond about his instant debut. “I was surprised. But I was prepared also; I was prepared in my mind for anything.

“I met some of my team-mates on Friday and all of them on Saturday. I can’t even recall many names!

The manager [Michael Tidser] just came in and said, ‘go play football’. I hadn’t trained with them at all.

“But I’m happy for the win and the boys are really happy too. We need wins to continue and to build confidence.”

Conversation