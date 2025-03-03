Andre Raymond in dark over St Johnstone exile but determined to enjoy Dunfermline loan

Andre Raymond admits he is thrilled to be back playing football at Dunfermline after confessing he is in the dark over his St Johnstone exile.

The Trinidad and Tobago internationalist made a quick-fire debut for the Pars on Saturday after signing on loan from Saints just 24 hours earlier.

Despite not training with his new team-mates – or even knowing many of their names – the defender lasted the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Morton.

Having not played for his parent club since being substituted in the 28th minute of the 3-1 defeat to Dundee on January 5, the 24-year-old was delighted to finally get some game-time again.

And, signed in the summer by previous Saints boss Craig Levein, he is determined to make the most of his fresh start in Fife after being left out in the cold by Simo Valakari.

“Friday morning, my agent contacted me [about joining Dunfermline],” explained Raymond, who has made 21 appearances for Saints. “I was at St. Johnstone training.

“But I’ve wanted the loan since the beginning of January. I haven’t played and I wanted to get more minutes. So, I was hoping for it.

“I was happy when [Dunfermline] contacted me and that they were interested.

“I just wanted to get minutes in the tank, to play and be happy. So I’m glad for it.

Raymond: ‘I don’t know what happened’

“I don’t know what happened [at St Johnstone]. I played a couple of games after the change of manager.

“Then, in the January transfer window, teams came in for me, and I think it kind of threw up stuff for me.

“Honestly, I think I could be playing at St Johnstone. But every manager has different philosophies and you’re not going to always fit into what he wants. That’s football.

“So, I was really happy to get minutes in. It’s two months I haven’t played, so I was happy, especially when you win a game.

“For me, playing football is always happy, joyful.”

Raymond admitted he was surprised to be plunged straight in for his Dunfermline bow.

The left-back only met some of his Pars colleagues in the hours before kick-off but was largely untroubled as a second-half double from substitute Chris Kane sealed a crucial win.

It extended the gap to Airdrie in bottom spot to ten points and pulled the Fifers to within a point of Hamilton Accies in eighth.

‘Surprised but prepared’

“Actually, I was [surprised],” added Raymond about his instant debut. “I was surprised. But I was prepared also; I was prepared in my mind for anything.

“I met some of my team-mates on Friday and all of them on Saturday. I can’t even recall many names!

“The manager [Michael Tidser] just came in and said, ‘go play football’. I hadn’t trained with them at all.

“But I’m happy for the win and the boys are really happy too. We need wins to continue and to build confidence.”