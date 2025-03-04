Dunfermline win Kyle Benedictus red card appeal as skipper cleared to face rivals Falkirk

Dunfermline have been successful in their bid to overturn the red card shown to Kyle Benedictus at the weekend.

The Pars captain was dismissed in the 67th minute of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Morton.

Michael Tidser’s side shrugged off the loss of their skipper with the scoreline at 1-1 to go on and seal a crucial three points with Chris Kane’s second goal of the game.

But Benedictus was adamant at the time that he had won the ball in his last-man challenge with Cappielow striker Jordan Davies.

The East End Park outfit submitted video footage of the tackle that appeared to back the defender’s claims.

And the Scottish FA have agreed following a hearing at Hampden on Tuesday.

It means one of the Fife team’s key figures has been cleared to face bitter rivals Falkirk this weekend.

A Dunfermline statement said: “DAFC can confirm that, following today’s appeal, the red card that Pars captain Kyle Benedictus received during Saturday’s match with Greenock Morton has been rescinded.

Hero

“The club would like to thank the SFA for carrying out a fast track tribunal hearing and overturning the decision based on the evidence we submitted.”

Benedictus was the hero the last time the teams met in late December when he headed in the Pars’ third equaliser in the 92nd minute of a pulsating 3-3 draw.

He has been an ever present since Tidser took the reins in January and it is a major positive for the Fifers that he will now be able to face the title-chasing Bairns.

An SFA statement read: “Claim Upheld. Red card for A4 – denying the opposing team or an opponent a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity as defined by Law 12 –

is rescinded with immediate effect.”