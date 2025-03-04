Dunfermline win Kyle Benedictus red card appeal as skipper cleared to face rivals Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline win Kyle Benedictus red card appeal as skipper cleared to face rivals Falkirk

The ex-Dundee and Raith Rovers defender was sent-off in the 2-1 win over Morton.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic FC skipper Kyle Benedictus points and shouts.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus has been cleared to face Falkirk. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have been successful in their bid to overturn the red card shown to Kyle Benedictus at the weekend.

The Pars captain was dismissed in the 67th minute of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Morton.

Michael Tidser’s side shrugged off the loss of their skipper with the scoreline at 1-1 to go on and seal a crucial three points with Chris Kane’s second goal of the game.

But Benedictus was adamant at the time that he had won the ball in his last-man challenge with Cappielow striker Jordan Davies.

Dunfermline Athletic FC skipper Kyle Benedictus is shown the red card.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus (left) is shown the red card. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The East End Park outfit submitted video footage of the tackle that appeared to back the defender’s claims.

And the Scottish FA have agreed following a hearing at Hampden on Tuesday.

It means one of the Fife team’s key figures has been cleared to face bitter rivals Falkirk this weekend.

A Dunfermline statement said: “DAFC can confirm that, following today’s appeal, the red card that Pars captain Kyle Benedictus received during Saturday’s match with Greenock Morton has been rescinded.

Hero

“The club would like to thank the SFA for carrying out a fast track tribunal hearing and overturning the decision based on the evidence we submitted.”

Benedictus was the hero the last time the teams met in late December when he headed in the Pars’ third equaliser in the 92nd minute of a pulsating 3-3 draw.

He has been an ever present since Tidser took the reins in January and it is a major positive for the Fifers that he will now be able to face the title-chasing Bairns.

An SFA statement read: “Claim Upheld. Red card for A4 – denying the opposing team or an opponent a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity as defined by Law 12 –
is rescinded with immediate effect.”

More from Football

Lewis Vaughan in action for Raith Rovers.
Barry Robson makes Lewis Vaughan vow as Raith Rovers boss seeks Livingston 'reaction'
Simon Murray celebrates
LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits 'different' Dundee perfectly
Sam Dalby roars with delight in front of the Dundee United fans at Pittodrie
Sam Dalby backed for Premiership top scorer crown as Dundee United ace keeps goals…
Charlie Reilly made an impact off the bench against St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Charlie Reilly determined to finally show what he can do in now-or-never Dundee contract…
Bozo Mikulic walking out of the tunnel at Kilmarnock.
New deal for Bozo Mikulic evidence of St Johnstone culture, says Simo Valakari as…
Declan Gallagher is an injury concern for Dundee United after the weekend's draw with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Pre-derby breather could be key for Dundee United's third place chances
Andre Raymond in action during his debut for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Andre Raymond in dark over St Johnstone exile but determined to enjoy Dunfermline loan
Dunfermline Athletic FC skipper Kyle Benedictus is shown the red card.
Dunfermline appeal Kyle Benedictus red card as Falkirk ban looms
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park stadium.
Dunfermline Athletic explain near-£1m loss as new owners embark on 'debt-free' fresh start
Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Josh Mulligan tracked by English Championship side

Conversation