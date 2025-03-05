EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Doherty makes Raith Rovers call to arms after Queen’s Park drubbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Doherty makes Raith Rovers call to arms after Queen’s Park drubbing

The Stark's Park side are seeking a reaction in their clash with Livingston.

Raith Rovers defender Jordan Doherty.
Raith Rovers defender Jordan Doherty. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Jordan Doherty insists Raith Rovers are determined to produce a ‘solid reaction’ to their weekend drubbing when they face Livingston tonight.

The Stark’s Park outfit succumbed to a 4-0 hammering at home to Queen’s Park on Saturday.

It was a performance wrecked by individual mistakes and the concession of soft goals as Barry Robson’s side were too easily brushed aside by their visitors.

Having leaked just one goal in their previous three league games, it was a surprisingly poor defensive display from the Kirkcaldy men.

Jordan Doherty, wearing Raith Rovers' red third kit, reaches down to his sock.
Jordan Doherty admits the 4-0 defeat to Queen’s Park was ‘a tough one to take’ for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

But Doherty is convinced Raith have learned lessons from the defeat as they bid to recover from costly back-to-back losses to Airdrie and Queen’s Park.

“The lads worked so hard through the week. And then, when you come out of a game with a result like that, it’s obviously a tough one to take,” the versatile defender said to Courier Sport.

“We feel that in the changing room, as a group of players, and we want to do better.

“A good, solid reaction is going to be important and hopefully we can go to Livingston and get a [positive] result. We’ll be right up for it after that result, we’ve got to be.

“In football, you’ve always got the next game, which is the most important thing, really.

Doherty: ‘A good opportunity’ for Raith

“I think it’s a good opportunity for us to go to a good side away from home and put on a good performance, first and foremost, and hopefully get some points.

“We’re looking forward to it. We want to put things right from the weekend.

“We’ll go out there and we’ll look to put on a good performance and hopefully get a win.”

What has made the consecutive defeats all the more disappointing for Raith – who have Lewis Vaughan back fit – is they have cost them the chance to close the gap on Partick Thistle in fourth spot.

Two victories – in winnable games – would have taken Robson’s team above the Jags and into a play-off berth.

Raith Rovers defender Jordan Doherty challenges Falkirk's Calvin Miller.
Raith Rovers defender Jordan Doherty challenges Falkirk’s Calvin Miller. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Instead, with one game in hand, they remain five points adrift. And they are now just six points above ninth-placed Dunfermline in the dreaded relegation play-off position.

Doherty, signed in December by previous boss Neill Collins, who he played under at Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United States, is certain Rovers can still aim high.

“There’s always a team that puts a run together,” the 24-year-old added. “And we want that to be us – and I think we’re close to being there.

“Obviously, we know results like that at the weekend aren’t good enough. But that’ll only drive us on and push us together as a group.”

More from Football

Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham in action for Falkirk.
Dundee star Luke Graham discusses Falkirk 'first' as loan spell title chase hots up
Jim Goodwin, left, and Vicko Sevelj.
Jim Goodwin reveals his player of the year as Dundee United unsung hero is…
Andre Raymond has joined Dunfermline on loan.
St Johnstone boss wants Andre Raymond to cut out 'sleepy moments' on loan at…
Victor Griffith in action for St Johnstone.
Victor Griffith scan results revealed as St Johnstone boss opens up on big Dens…
Lewis Vaughan in action for Raith Rovers.
Barry Robson makes Lewis Vaughan vow as Raith Rovers boss seeks Livingston 'reaction'
Dunfermline Athletic FC skipper Kyle Benedictus points and shouts.
Dunfermline win Kyle Benedictus red card appeal as skipper cleared to face rivals Falkirk
Simon Murray celebrates
LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits 'different' Dundee perfectly
Sam Dalby roars with delight in front of the Dundee United fans at Pittodrie
Sam Dalby backed for Premiership top scorer crown as Dundee United ace keeps goals…
Charlie Reilly made an impact off the bench against St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Charlie Reilly determined to finally show what he can do in now-or-never Dundee contract…
Bozo Mikulic walking out of the tunnel at Kilmarnock.
New deal for Bozo Mikulic evidence of St Johnstone culture, says Simo Valakari as…

Conversation