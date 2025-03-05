Raith Rovers reveal five-figure profit in latest set of accounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers reveal five-figure profit in latest set of accounts

The financial success came in the first year of the Stark's Park club's new owners.

By Iain Collin
Kevin Dabrowski in front of a sold-out Raith Rovers end following the play-off victory over Patrick Thistle.
Success on the pitch last season helped contribute to Raith Rovers making a small profit. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have reported an impressive five-figure profit in their latest set of accounts.

The Stark’s Park outfit made £48,295 for the 12 months to the end of May last year.

The accounting period represents the first year of the current owners, who completed their takeover of the Kirkcaldy club in May 2023.

It also covers a successful on-field season for Rovers, who finished second behind Dundee United in the Championship and reached the Premiership play-off final.

A small profit contrasts with a loss of £190,330 for the previous year and comes despite expenditure increasing by £583,516.

Previous manager Ian Murray looks dejected at the end of Raith Rovers' Premiership play-off final defeat to Ross County.
Raith Rovers’ bid for promotion to the Premiership, with Ian Murray in charge as manager, fell short in the play-off final against Ross County. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

The financial success was possible thanks to revenue going up by £1.1 million – a remarkable 57 per cent – and came with Andy Barrowman at the helm as chief executive.

He was sacked last month when the club made his position ‘redundant’, whilst managers Ian Murray and Neill Collins have also both left since the accounting period.

The figures were revealed in a ‘Full Year Financial Summary’, sent to members of Raith’s ‘Club 1883’ and obtained by Courier Sport.

A statement from the board of directors said: “We are delighted to share the great news that, in our first full season as the new ownership group, Raith Rovers made a profit.

Raith: ‘A world of a difference’

“The headline news is that we made a profit of £48,295, compared to a loss of £190,330 the previous season – a swing of £238,625. Total revenue increased by £1,110,608, a 57 per cent increase.

“When we joined the club in May 2023, we started with a bank balance of £0.

“However, through our investment, we focused on improving the environment for all staff and enhancing the revenue-generating areas of the football club.

“What you now see at Stark’s Park is a world of difference compared to 22 months ago.

Departed Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers’ financial turnaround was achieved with ex-chief executive Andy Barrowman at the helm. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“The Main Stand makeover, inside and out, a third hospitality lounge, and additional advertising spaces are just some of the highlights.

“While these changes may not immediately translate into positive results on the pitch, they will provide the club with a greater chance of long-term success.

“Although this season may not have met expectations in terms of league position, we, as a board, remain committed to improving the business of the football club, which will ultimately lead to greater success on the pitch over time.”

The figures show that income from the commercial wing of the club, including hospitality, sponsorship and advertising, more than doubled, from £324,799 to £664, 463.

Rovers: ‘Thank our supporters’

There was a similar near 100 per cent jump in income from football operations to £815,992, almost entirely down to prize money of £773,197 compared to £413,864 for the previous season.

And there was a significant rise in match-day income from gate money, season-ticket sales and the club taking the food and drink kiosk operation back in-house.

The money generated from these areas increased from £857,488 in 2022/23 to £1,315,457 last season.

The board statement added: “We want to thank our supporters and the local community for rallying behind us and playing a key role in the increase in revenue from 2022/23 to 2023/24.”

More from Football

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee with and without Joe Shaughnessy - exactly how much have the Dee missed…
A VAR screen at Livingston's ground.
Why Livingston v St Johnstone is only Scottish Cup quarter-final without VAR – and…
Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham in action for Falkirk.
Dundee star Luke Graham discusses Falkirk 'first' as loan spell title chase hots up
Jim Goodwin, left, and Vicko Sevelj.
Jim Goodwin reveals his player of the year as Dundee United unsung hero is…
Raith Rovers defender Jordan Doherty.
EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Doherty makes Raith Rovers call to arms after Queen's Park drubbing
Andre Raymond has joined Dunfermline on loan.
St Johnstone boss wants Andre Raymond to cut out 'sleepy moments' on loan at…
2
Victor Griffith in action for St Johnstone.
Victor Griffith scan results revealed as St Johnstone boss opens up on big Dens…
Lewis Vaughan in action for Raith Rovers.
Barry Robson makes Lewis Vaughan vow as Raith Rovers boss seeks Livingston 'reaction'
Dunfermline Athletic FC skipper Kyle Benedictus points and shouts.
Dunfermline win Kyle Benedictus red card appeal as skipper cleared to face rivals Falkirk
Simon Murray celebrates
LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits 'different' Dundee perfectly

Conversation