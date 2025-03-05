Dunfermline chief addresses fan worry over near £1m losses and opens up on Pars’ new owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline chief addresses fan worry over near £1m losses and opens up on Pars’ new owners

East End Park chairman and chief executive David Cook has been speaking for the first time since the change of ownership.

Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook.
By Iain Collin

David Cook has moved to reassure Dunfermline supporters that they ‘don’t have anything to worry about’, despite near £1 million losses in the most recent accounts.

The Pars announced last week they had made a loss of £929,250 for the 12 months up to May 31 last year.

Those figures came on the back of a deficit of £1,039,907 in the previous year when the team was in League One.

However, the Fifers have been quick to point out the club has since changed hands, with new owners James Bord and Evan Sofer, of Park Bench SFC LLC, buying out DAFC Fussball GmbH – and fans’ group Pars United – in January.

Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook.
Cook has confirmed the transaction left Dunfermline debt-free and with Park Bench ‘understanding their financial responsibility’ in trying to drive a better future.

“First of all, I would say the supporters don’t have anything to worry about,” said the club’s chairman and chief executive. “I mean, yes, they were substantial losses – more than was budgeted for.

“The chairman’s statement within the accounts documented some of the reasons why those losses were higher than we were expecting.

“In the 23/24 season, DAFC Fussball GmbH covered those losses. When the club was sold, it was sold to James Bord and Evan [Sofer] as a club that was debt-free.

“With James and Evan, of course, no-one wants to lose substantial money. But there’s an understanding of their role and their responsibility of funding the football club.

Cook: ‘We’ll speak multiple times a day’

“So, supporters don’t have anything to worry about.”

Cook’s comments came in his first interview with the official club website since the change of ownership early in the new year.

He confirmed he will remain in position, and he is keen to stress the extent of the day-to-day involvement of the new owners.

“We’ll speak multiple times a day,” he added. “I’ll speak probably more to James. He is more hands-on on the football side. So I’ll speak to him more frequently – that will be five or six times a day.

“He’s interested in, and involved in, the little decisions as well as the big decisions, and he’s extremely passionate about the club that they’ve invested in.”

Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook is pictured with Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman.
Park Bench pair James Bord and Evan Sofer were represented by Kobi Waterman (right) when their takeover was announced in January. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Bord and Sofer, both former professional poker players now involved in data analytics in the United States, have been described as ‘private people’ who are keen to keep out of the limelight at Dunfermline.

However, Cook knows fans will be keen on more frequent communication.

“I’m very conscious that, yes, people want to hear from me,” he went on. “But they also want to hear from the ownership, and I think that that’s a really important part of communication going forward.

“Probably from the initial communication, you’ll see that James and Evan are quite private people, and their intention will probably be to communicate more in a written form than video. And that’s something that I respect.

“But we understand the need for that to be quite frequent. In addition, we will share more information where we can.”

