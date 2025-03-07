Michael Tidser clears up Chris Kane fitness doubts and stresses Dunfermline’s aims for Falkirk clash

Michael Tidser is confident match-winner Chris Kane is fit enough to start for Dunfermline in their clash with bitter rivals Falkirk.

The former St Johnstone striker was the hero for the Pars last weekend when his second-half double earned a crucial 2-1 victory over Morton.

The 30-year-old scored the equaliser with almost his first touch after coming on as a 58th-minute substitute, and then smashed in a stunning clincher after the Fifers were reduced to ten men.

There is no doubting the experienced marksman’s importance to Tidser’s outfit and he will be key against the Bairns if there is to be another positive result.

However, after a calf injury has plagued Kane since a 16-month lay-off with Saints due to knee surgery, Tidser admits there is also a psychological edge to managing some players.

“Kano (Kane) was struggling a wee bit with his calf,” said Tidser as he sat down for his pre-match press conference.

“I had a word with him last Saturday morning; he probably needs a wee arm round him at times.

“And I told him, ‘listen, you’re on the bench and you will be coming on, so just mentally prepare yourself’.

Tidser: Kane will ‘always cause problems’

“I know what he brings, I know he’s got that experience, and his movement for the first goal is really good; he gets across Jack Baird.

“Kano is a good lad. It’s just about keeping him injury-free, and mentally in a good place. He’ll always cause problems, especially in this division.

“So, he’s fine, he’s trained the whole week, and he’ll certainly be involved.

“He’s fit enough to start. If you can train, you can play, that’s the way I look at it.”

Dunfermline head for Falkirk buoyed by their comeback win against Morton with ten men.

And they received a further boost this week when they won their appeal against Kyle Benedictus’ red card, allowing the skipper to face the Bairns.

Even with these positives, however, Tidser acknowledges how stiff a challenge he and his players face as he returns to a club where he spent half a season as a player before signing for Kelty Hearts early in 2020.

“Irrespective of how you play,” he added, “when you win it gives the whole club a boost. And the week’s smoother because you’re coming off the back of three points.

“But we need to be really focused because it’s a really tough test. But it’s one where we won’t just go in and sit off the game. We’ll go and try and win it.”