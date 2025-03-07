Michael Tidser clears up Chris Kane fitness doubts and stresses Dunfermline’s aims for Falkirk clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Tidser clears up Chris Kane fitness doubts and stresses Dunfermline’s aims for Falkirk clash

The Pars take on their bitter rivals sitting in ninth in the Championship table.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Michael Tidser is confident match-winner Chris Kane is fit enough to start for Dunfermline in their clash with bitter rivals Falkirk.

The former St Johnstone striker was the hero for the Pars last weekend when his second-half double earned a crucial 2-1 victory over Morton.

The 30-year-old scored the equaliser with almost his first touch after coming on as a 58th-minute substitute, and then smashed in a stunning clincher after the Fifers were reduced to ten men.

There is no doubting the experienced marksman’s importance to Tidser’s outfit and he will be key against the Bairns if there is to be another positive result.

Chris Kane stretches after the full-time whistle following Dunfermline Athletic's win over Morton.
Chris Kane stretches after the full-time whistle following Dunfermline’s win over Morton. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, after a calf injury has plagued Kane since a 16-month lay-off with Saints due to knee surgery, Tidser admits there is also a psychological edge to managing some players.

“Kano (Kane) was struggling a wee bit with his calf,” said Tidser as he sat down for his pre-match press conference.

“I had a word with him last Saturday morning; he probably needs a wee arm round him at times.

“And I told him, ‘listen, you’re on the bench and you will be coming on, so just mentally prepare yourself’.

Tidser: Kane will ‘always cause problems’

“I know what he brings, I know he’s got that experience, and his movement for the first goal is really good; he gets across Jack Baird.

“Kano is a good lad. It’s just about keeping him injury-free, and mentally in a good place. He’ll always cause problems, especially in this division.

“So, he’s fine, he’s trained the whole week, and he’ll certainly be involved.

“He’s fit enough to start. If you can train, you can play, that’s the way I look at it.”

Kyle Benedictus heads in Dunfermline Athletic's final equaliser in the 3-3 draw with Falkirk in December.
Kyle Benedictus (right) heads in Dunfermline’s dramatic equaliser in the 3-3 draw the last time the Pars played Falkirk. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline head for Falkirk buoyed by their comeback win against Morton with ten men.

And they received a further boost this week when they won their appeal against Kyle Benedictus’ red card, allowing the skipper to face the Bairns.

Even with these positives, however, Tidser acknowledges how stiff a challenge he and his players face as he returns to a club where he spent half a season as a player before signing for Kelty Hearts early in 2020.

“Irrespective of how you play,” he added, “when you win it gives the whole club a boost. And the week’s smoother because you’re coming off the back of three points.

“But we need to be really focused because it’s a really tough test. But it’s one where we won’t just go in and sit off the game. We’ll go and try and win it.”

Conversation