Home Sport Football

New owner James Bord set to watch Dunfermline Athletic in action live for first time since takeover

The United States-based businessman is expected to take in the Pars' clash with rivals Falkirk.

By Iain Collin
New Dunfermline Athletic FC owner James Bord celebrating a seven-figure win during his time as a professional poker player.
New owner James Bord will watch Dunfermline against Falkirk. Image: Card Player.

New owner James Bord will watch Dunfermline play live for the first time this afternoon in their mouthwatering clash with Falkirk.

It is understood Bord and associates will travel to Scotland and be in attendance for the Championship meeting at the Falkirk Stadium.

Business partner and co-owner of the Pars, Evan Sofer, could also take in the encounter.

The duo are based in the United States, where they run data analytics firm Short Circuit Science, and have so far watched on from afar as their new era has got under way at East End Park.

However, they have chosen the clash with their new club’s bitter rivals – and the league leaders and title favourites – to make a personal appearance.

Smoke billows round East End Park before a Dunfermline V Falkirk match.
Dunfermline games against Falkirk always bring big atmospheres. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Using their Park Bench investment vehicle, Bord and Sofer completed their takeover of Dunfermline in January.

Buying out the shareholding of DAFC Fussball GmbH and fans’ group Pars United CIC, Park Bench now own 99.84 per cent of the East End Park outfit.

They also have stakes in Cordoba in Spain and Bulgarian side Septemvri Sofia.

Chief executive and chairman David Cook this week revealed Bord is in regular contact with him over the day-to-day operations at the club.

Dunfermline ‘under the skin’ of new owners

And the fresh investment has certainly shown in extensive recruitment during the January transfer window and before February’s domestic loan deadline.

The Pars have made nine signings since the club changed hands, with St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond last week completing a long list of arrivals.

Archie Stevens, Ephraim Yeboah and Owen Hampson have joined on loan, whilst Connor Young, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Omar Taylor-Clarke, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Keith Bray have penned varying lengths of permanent deals.

Bord and Sofer have been described as ‘private people’ who are keen to keep out of the limelight at Dunfermline, but Cook revealed this week the Pars had ‘got under their skin’

