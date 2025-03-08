New owner James Bord watches on as Dunfermline Athletic crash to defeat at Falkirk

New owner James Bord watched on for the first time as Dunfermline crashed to a 1-0 defeat against bitter rivals Falkirk.

Bord and business partner Evan Sofer purchased 99.84 per cent of the East End Park club in January via their Park Bench investment company.

They bought out Germany-based consortium DAFC Fussball GmbH and fans’ group Pars United CIC.

Despite being hands-on at the club on a daily basis, the United States-based pair have, until now, taken charge from afar.

However, Bord decided the rivalry with the Bairns was the perfect opportunity to see the Pars in action live.

In front of a bumper crowd of 7,106, it was to be an afternoon of disappointment for Bord and the Fifers.

Falkirk snatched the lead after just five minutes with a wonderful strike from former Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer.

And, despite pockets of resistance, it was to be the league leaders’ day as Michel Tidser’s side stayed ninth, just seven points above Airdrie at the bottom.

Dunfermline had the ball in the net just two minutes after Spencer’s opener when Chris Kane bundled in a Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen header from close range.

Dunfermline lack edge in attack

But the officials spotted a hand ball from the striker to chalk off the strike.

Falkirk enjoyed the better of possession and chances in the first-half and at the start of the second period.

But the Pars ensured it was not quite so straight forward as the final whistle approached.

Kane was not far away from connecting with Lewis McCann’s cross after a penetrating run up the right flank in the 67th minute.

However, there was not enough penetration in attack for the Fifers.

And Falkirk comfortably held on, despite one last route-one attack that finished with home keeper Nicky Hogarth gleefully holding on following a stramash in the penalty box.