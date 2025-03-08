New owner James Bord watches on as Dunfermline Athletic crash to defeat at Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

New owner James Bord watches on as Dunfermline Athletic crash to defeat at Falkirk

The Pars remain ninth in the Championship after 1-0 loss against bitter rivals.

By Iain Collin
New Dunfermline Athletic owner James Bord at the Falkirk Stadium.
New Dunfermline owner James Bord at the Falkirk Stadium. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

New owner James Bord watched on for the first time as Dunfermline crashed to a 1-0 defeat against bitter rivals Falkirk.

Bord and business partner Evan Sofer purchased 99.84 per cent of the East End Park club in January via their Park Bench investment company.

They bought out Germany-based consortium DAFC Fussball GmbH and fans’ group Pars United CIC.

Despite being hands-on at the club on a daily basis, the United States-based pair have, until now, taken charge from afar.

James Bord (centre) waves alongside Dunfermline chairman and chief executive David Cook. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, Bord decided the rivalry with the Bairns was the perfect opportunity to see the Pars in action live.

In front of a bumper crowd of 7,106, it was to be an afternoon of disappointment for Bord and the Fifers.

Falkirk snatched the lead after just five minutes with a wonderful strike from former Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer.

And, despite pockets of resistance, it was to be the league leaders’ day as Michel Tidser’s side stayed ninth, just seven points above Airdrie at the bottom.

Dunfermline had the ball in the net just two minutes after Spencer’s opener when Chris Kane bundled in a Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen header from close range.

Dunfermline lack edge in attack

But the officials spotted a hand ball from the striker to chalk off the strike.

Falkirk enjoyed the better of possession and chances in the first-half and at the start of the second period.

But the Pars ensured it was not quite so straight forward as the final whistle approached.

Kane was not far away from connecting with Lewis McCann’s cross after a penetrating run up the right flank in the 67th minute.

However, there was not enough penetration in attack for the Fifers.

And Falkirk comfortably held on, despite one last route-one attack that finished with home keeper Nicky Hogarth gleefully holding on following a stramash in the penalty box.

More from Football

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren
Mark Ogren on Dundee United alcohol stance after booze ban debate is rekindled
3
New Dunfermline Athletic FC owner James Bord celebrating a seven-figure win during his time as a professional poker player.
New owner James Bord set to watch Dunfermline Athletic in action live for first…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains decision to return to back 3 in Scottish Cup…
Tony Docherty saw his Dundee side knocked out by Hearts in the quarter-final. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Tony Docherty says Dundee had Hearts 'exactly where we wanted them' only to exit…
2
Livingston striker Tete Yengi.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari explains why he tried to sign Tete Yengi
Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
Michael Tidser clears up Chris Kane fitness doubts and stresses Dunfermline's aims for Falkirk…
Sam Dalby outjumps Triantis fairly and heads home at the back post
SFA referees chief admits VAR was WRONG to chalk-off Sam Dalby goal for Dundee…
12
Livingston boss David Martindale looks exasperated during a game against St Johnstone.
Why Livingston boss David Martindale was sick of the sight of St Johnstone
Livingston boss David Martindale, left, issues instruction to Meshack
Dundee United loan latest as frustration continues for summer signings – but one striker…
Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee loan star Cesar Garza got a taste of cup fever in Mexico -…

Conversation