Michael Tidser pinpoints one glaring issue as Dunfermline Athletic lose against Falkirk

Michael Tidser rued a striking lack of cutting edge in attack as Dunfermline crashed to a 1-0 defeat against bitter rivals Falkirk.

Watched by new owner James Bord, the Pars lost out thanks to a sixth-minute strike from former Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer.

They did have the ball in the net just two minutes later but Chris Kane’s close-range effort from a Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen header was ruled out for hand ball.

The first-half belonged to the Bairns, who are now six points ahead at the top of the Championship.

But, although the Fifers rallied and enjoyed more possession after the break, they failed to create any clear-cut opportunities.

“The second-half was better than the first,” said head coach Tidser, whose side have scored in just three of ten games since he took over. “I thought we came out and tried to have a go.

“But we lacked a real belief in the final third and it kept breaking down. We just couldn’t get to grips with it in the final third, in terms of trying to score goals.

“Obviously, I’m naturally disappointed. I think, at times, the lads showed inexperience. Constant turnovers.

“It frustrates me, of course, I’m a football guy. I’m here to watch my team go and try and score goals.

Tidser: ‘Pars lack belief’

“I just think when it got into the final third, the front four were too straight. There were no combinations. There was no movement off each other.

“It was like, ‘will you do something? Will you do something?’ [Somebody needs to] take the game by the scruff of the neck.

“It’s never a lack of effort from the lads. That’s for sure. But probably just a lack of belief when we got there.

“It was like needing somebody to produce a bit of magic. And, unfortunately, we just couldn’t do it.”

Meanwhile, on-loan St Johnstone will be assessed ahead of next Friday’s Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers after being substituted in the first-half.

The left-back received treatment twice before being replaced by Kieran Ngwenya in the 42nd minute.

“I think he took a knock on his ankle a couple of minutes before it,” added Tidser, whose side are now just seven points ahead of Airdrie at the bottom. “I think it was his neck or something like that.

“We didn’t want to take any chances with that, so we got Kieran on quickly.

“We’ll assess him at the start of the week.”