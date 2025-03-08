Michael Tidser pinpoints one glaring issue as Dunfermline Athletic lose against Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Tidser pinpoints one glaring issue as Dunfermline Athletic lose against Falkirk

The Pars crashed to a 1-0 defeat away to their bitter rivals.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic FC head coach Michael Tidser.
Dunfermline Athletic FC head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Michael Tidser rued a striking lack of cutting edge in attack as Dunfermline crashed to a 1-0 defeat against bitter rivals Falkirk.

Watched by new owner James Bord, the Pars lost out thanks to a sixth-minute strike from former Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer.

They did have the ball in the net just two minutes later but Chris Kane’s close-range effort from a Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen header was ruled out for hand ball.

The first-half belonged to the Bairns, who are now six points ahead at the top of the Championship.

Dunfermline Athletic remonstrate with referee Calum Scott after Chris Kane's goal is ruled out for hand ball.
Dunfermline remonstrate with referee Calum Scott after Chris Kane’s goal is ruled out for hand ball. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But, although the Fifers rallied and enjoyed more possession after the break, they failed to create any clear-cut opportunities.

“The second-half was better than the first,” said head coach Tidser, whose side have scored in just three of ten games since he took over. “I thought we came out and tried to have a go.

“But we lacked a real belief in the final third and it kept breaking down. We just couldn’t get to grips with it in the final third, in terms of trying to score goals.

“Obviously, I’m naturally disappointed. I think, at times, the lads showed inexperience. Constant turnovers.

“It frustrates me, of course, I’m a football guy. I’m here to watch my team go and try and score goals.

Tidser: ‘Pars lack belief’

“I just think when it got into the final third, the front four were too straight. There were no combinations. There was no movement off each other.

“It was like, ‘will you do something? Will you do something?’ [Somebody needs to] take the game by the scruff of the neck.

“It’s never a lack of effort from the lads. That’s for sure. But probably just a lack of belief when we got there.

“It was like needing somebody to produce a bit of magic. And, unfortunately, we just couldn’t do it.”

Dunfermline's on-loan St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond walks round the pitch disconsolately after succumbing to injury against Falkirk.
Andre Raymond walks round the pitch disconsolately after succumbing to injury. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, on-loan St Johnstone will be assessed ahead of next Friday’s Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers after being substituted in the first-half.

The left-back received treatment twice before being replaced by Kieran Ngwenya in the 42nd minute.

“I think he took a knock on his ankle a couple of minutes before it,” added Tidser, whose side are now just seven points ahead of Airdrie at the bottom. “I think it was his neck or something like that.

“We didn’t want to take any chances with that, so we got Kieran on quickly.

“We’ll assess him at the start of the week.”

