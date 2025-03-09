Where Falkirk defeat leaves Dunfermline Athletic as battle to avoid relegation continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where Falkirk defeat leaves Dunfermline Athletic as battle to avoid relegation continues

Courier Sport has taken a look at the numbers that matter most in the coming weeks.

Omar Taylor-Clarke and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen traipse off the pitch at the end of Dunfermline Athletic's defeat to Falkirk.
Omar Taylor-Clarke (left) and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen traipse off the pitch at the end of Dunfermline's defeat to Falkirk. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to bitter rivals Falkirk on Saturday as their relegation worries took another twist.

The Pars, watched live for the first time by new owner James Bord, remain ninth in the Championship table following the loss.

Ex-Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer scored the only goal of the game for the Bairns, who extended their lead to six points at the top of the league.

Courier Sport was on hand to analyse where it went wrong for the Fifers.

The Dunfermline Athletic ultras wave a flag in the away stand at the Falkirk Stadium.
Dunfermline were well supported at the Falkirk Stadium. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

5 – Five minutes to lose a goal

Dunfermline appeared confident and purposeful from kick-off.

Buoyed by their win over Morton in the previous game, there was a determination about the Pars to upset the odds against the league leaders.

But all that lasted just five minutes.

There was an element of misfortune about the goal that decided the game.

Brad Spencer fires in Falkirk's winning goal.
Brad Spencer fires in Falkirk’s winning goal. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Ethan Ross’ cross from the right was deflected to the edge of the box where Barney Stewart as on hand to lay off to Spencer.

There was no doubting his pinpoint finish.

Where the Fifers had wanted a solid start to the game, they were behind and chasing the game before the game had even settled.

5 – Five games, no wins against Falkirk

Defeat means Dunfermline have gone through the season without a victory over their foes.

A 2-0 reverse at home in early August was followed by a narrow 2-1 loss in Falkirk in October.

Both defeats came with James McPake at the helm.

Interim boss John McLaughlan then steered the Pars to a remarkable 3-3 draw at East End Park in December.

New Dunfermline Athletic owner James Bord waves.
New owner James Bord watched on for the first time as Dunfermline struggle against rivals Falkirk yet again. Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But that is the only point they have taken from the Bairns this term.

The latest 1-0 defeat under new head coach Michael Tidser means three Fifers managers have failed to get the better of the title favourites.

Coupled with a 2-2 draw between the sides in League One in April 2023, it means Falkirk are now unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

0 – Zero shots on target

Dunfermline enjoyed 49 per cent possession against Falkirk.

That is no mean feat against a team whose success has been built on a successful passing game.

But, although they circulated the ball well at times, they failed to really go anywhere meaningful with it.

Tidser admitted as much after the game, when he said his team had ‘lacked a real belief in the final third’.

The Pars players gather round referee Calum Scott to ask why Chris Kane's 'goal' was chalked off.
Dunfermline question referee Calum Scott’s decision to rule out Chris Kane’s ‘goal’. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Chris Kane did have the ball in the net two minutes after the opener but saw it ruled out for a hand ball.

It left the official statistics at the end of the game showing no efforts on target.

And three shots all game, compared to Falkirk’s nine.

It is a worrying problem that the Fifers need to find solutions to – and quickly.

7 – Seven games without goal under Tidser

Dunfermline’s issues in front of goal are nothing new.

Saturday was the seventh time in ten games under Tidser that they have failed to score.

Since a 3-0 win in the new head coach’s debut match in charge against Stenhousemuir, Kane is the only player to have found the net.

The former St Johnstone man has struggled all season for fitness but lasted the 90 minutes against Falkirk.

Dunfermline striker Chris Kane challenges for a high ball with Falkirk's Coll Donaldson.
Chris Kane was well marshalled by the Falkirk defence. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

His disallowed goal was the closest the Pars got to scoring.

With McLaughlan in interim charge, the Fifers scored three against Falkirk and four away to Partick Thistle.

In McPake’s final ten games in charge, there were four blanks.

Tidser must work out what he can do structurally to ensure Dunfermline get the goals they need to win the points they need.

8 – Eight games to avoid relegation

Dunfermline are firmly in a relegation battle after defeat kicked off the final quarter of fixtures.

When McPake was sacked just before Christmas there was still half the season remaining.

At that point, the Pars were second-bottom, ahead of Airdrie and behind Hamilton Accies.

Ten games on, the order and positions remain the same.

Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser shouts from the sidelines.
Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Unless they can do something to overhaul Accies, who are one point ahead, a nerve-shredding play-off awaits.

And that assumes the Fifers can keep ahead of Airdrie, who are seven points adrift in tenth.

The Diamonds have lost just two of their last eight league games – against top two Falkirk and Ayr United – and have momentum with 14 points in that spell.

Dunfermline, with eight from a possible 24, desperately need points to ensure automatic relegation does not become a growing possibility.

