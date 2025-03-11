NFL coach and pitch consultants – Michael Tidser welcomes efforts by Dunfermline to ‘push club forward’

Michael Tidser insists he welcomes any moves Dunfermline make off the pitch that can help him on it.

Chairman and chief executive David Cook recently revealed the Pars have arranged for a strength and conditioning coach to visit from the United States, where the individual has worked in American Football’s NFL and in other sports.

It has been organised through the contacts of new owners James Bord and Evan Sofer, who are based across the Atlantic.

The duo are determined to use their background in data analytics and artificial intelligence to make improvements with the Fifers.

And Tidser, whose side currently sit in ninth in the Championship, is open-minded on anything that can be of assistance.

“Anything to help this football club, irrespective of what field it is in, is trying to push the club forward,” added Tidser. “It’s as simple as that.

“I’ve spoken to the owners about it, and it’s about how can we become better?

“It’s the same as with nutrition, the training ground, the pitch, it’s everything.

“It’s important that we’re focused, as David (Cook) says. And slowly keep trying to add building blocks to where we eventually want to get to.

“If all that helps off the pitch, in terms of nutrition, gym work, recovery, then it makes my job easier.

Dunfermline pitch not perfect

“It means the players will always be ready and fit and hungry to play on a Saturday, which is when me and Geordie (assistant Kevin McDonald) come alive.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are awaiting the results of an investigation by experts into their wretched East End Park pitch – with Tidser admitting he is hopeful for an ‘upgrade’.

The Pars recently brought in specialists in a bid to get to the bottom of their problematic surface.

There has been a deterioration in the ground over the past couple of months, which has coincided with Tidser’s arrival from Kelty Hearts.

The new head coach joined with a reputation for passing football. But that has been made increasingly difficult by the quality of the pitch.

In the most recent games, it has cut up badly, with bare areas of soft mud making for tricky conditions.

It is an issue that has been recognised by the Dunfermline hierarchy. They have drafted in consultants to assess the possible reasons behind the problems.

Tidser has confessed it has been making life difficult as he tries to implement his game-plan with the Fifers.

“I think the pitch needs done. It’s needing probably an upgrade,” added Tidser.

“It is something the club have looked at, they’ve had people in looking at it.

“So hopefully we can get a good pitch that you can get 20 to 30 games out of in a season. And hopefully it stays in decent nick.”