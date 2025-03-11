NFL coach and pitch consultants – Michael Tidser welcomes efforts by Dunfermline to ‘push club forward’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NFL coach and pitch consultants – Michael Tidser welcomes efforts by Dunfermline to ‘push club forward’

The Pars' new owners are determined to help as much as they can off the pitch.

By Iain Collin
New Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser gives the thumbs up to fans.
Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Michael Tidser insists he welcomes any moves Dunfermline make off the pitch that can help him on it.

Chairman and chief executive David Cook recently revealed the Pars have arranged for a strength and conditioning coach to visit from the United States, where the individual has worked in American Football’s NFL and in other sports.

It has been organised through the contacts of new owners James Bord and Evan Sofer, who are based across the Atlantic.

The duo are determined to use their background in data analytics and artificial intelligence to make improvements with the Fifers.

And Tidser, whose side currently sit in ninth in the Championship, is open-minded on anything that can be of assistance.

The Dunfermline Athletic players are put through their paces in training.
Dunfermline have sought out the help of a strength and conditioning coach with experience of American Football. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Anything to help this football club, irrespective of what field it is in, is trying to push the club forward,” added Tidser. “It’s as simple as that.

“I’ve spoken to the owners about it, and it’s about how can we become better?

“It’s the same as with nutrition, the training ground, the pitch, it’s everything.

“It’s important that we’re focused, as David (Cook) says. And slowly keep trying to add building blocks to where we eventually want to get to.

“If all that helps off the pitch, in terms of nutrition, gym work, recovery, then it makes my job easier.

Dunfermline pitch not perfect

“It means the players will always be ready and fit and hungry to play on a Saturday, which is when me and Geordie (assistant Kevin McDonald) come alive.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are awaiting the results of an investigation by experts into their wretched East End Park pitch – with Tidser admitting he is hopeful for an ‘upgrade’.

The Pars recently brought in specialists in a bid to get to the bottom of their problematic surface.

There has been a deterioration in the ground over the past couple of months, which has coincided with Tidser’s arrival from Kelty Hearts.

The new head coach joined with a reputation for passing football. But that has been made increasingly difficult by the quality of the pitch.

Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park pitch looks soft and bare.
Dunfermline have experienced problems with their East End Park pitch this winter. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

In the most recent games, it has cut up badly, with bare areas of soft mud making for tricky conditions.

It is an issue that has been recognised by the Dunfermline hierarchy. They have drafted in consultants to assess the possible reasons behind the problems.

Tidser has confessed it has been making life difficult as he tries to implement his game-plan with the Fifers.

“I think the pitch needs done. It’s needing probably an upgrade,” added Tidser.

“It is something the club have looked at, they’ve had people in looking at it.

“So hopefully we can get a good pitch that you can get 20 to 30 games out of in a season. And hopefully it stays in decent nick.”

