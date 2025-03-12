Raith Rovers waiting on Scott Brown scan results ahead of Fife derby clash with Dunfermline

Raith Rovers are keeping their fingers crossed for good news today as they await an assessment of Scott Brown’s latest calf injury.

The Stark’s Park skipper lasted just ten minutes of last Wednesday’s goalless draw with Livingston before limping off.

It is the third time this season that the 30-year-old has succumbed to problems with his calf.

He missed ten weeks at the start of the campaign after pulling up in the Premier Sports Cup clash with Ross County.

And, having returned to action in September, the former St Johnstone player then aggravated the same area in the 3-0 defeat against Falkirk in December.

Following another seven weeks on the sidelines, Brown made a successful comeback against the Bairns in the Scottish Cup victory in January and has been an ever-present since.

However, there were concerns when the midfielder again signalled to the Raith bench that he could not continue early in the Livi stalemate.

Rovers have since had the injury scanned and remain hopeful it is ‘nothing too serious’.

However, they will know more when they get the results of the hospital tests today (Wednesday).

Blow for Raith Rovers

Any prolonged absence for Brown would be a considerable blow for boss Barry Robson as he tries to steer his side to a promotion play-off spot.

Brown is a key player for the Kirkcaldy outfit and, when he was substituted against Livi, Shaun Byrne was deemed not yet ready to last long enough following his own return from ankle ligament damage.

The former Dundee man may have made sufficient progress since then to start against rivals Dunfermline in Friday’s Fife derby.

Or Robson could decide to go again with the versatile Jordan Doherty, who moved into the central midfield berth when Brown was replaced by Josh Mullin at Almondvale.

Whatever the answer to the selection conundrum, Raith could do without another spell on the sidelines for their influential captain.