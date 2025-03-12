Dunfermline Athletic facing defensive dilemma for Championship clash following international call-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic facing defensive dilemma for Championship clash following international call-ups

The Pars face being without 2 players in the same position against Livingston.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen jumps to head the ball.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen will miss Dunfermline's clash with Livingston due to international duty. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

Dunfermline are facing a defensive dilemma for their clash with Livingston later this month due to international call-ups.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen has been included in the latest Scotland U/21 squad that will take on the Republic of Ireland in a friendly double-header.

The games take place in Spain on Friday, March 21, and Tuesday, March 25, clashing with the visit of Livi on March 22.

Dunfermline defender Tommy Fogarty holds off Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith in a duel.
Tommy Fogarty (left) in action against Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The 20-year-old has impressed since joining the Pars on a short-term deal from Leeds last month and has started every game since his arrival.

His likely replacement at the heart of the Fifers rearguard would be fellow 20-year-old Tommy Fogarty.

But the on-loan Birmingham City stopper will also be unavailable following Friday’s Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers due to international duty.

He has been named in Tommy Wright’s Northern Ireland U/21 squad for a mini tournament in Turkey.

Dunfermline deputies?

The young Northern Irish will face Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan between Thursday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 25.

Losing both young centre-halves is not ideal for Dunfermline at a crucial point in the season when they need all the points they can get to ease their relegation worries.

Chris Hamilton and Ewan Otoo have both filled in at the heart of the defence previously and will be considered by head coach Michael Tidser to deputise at home against Livi.

But Rhys Breen (Annan Athletic), Sam Fisher (Stenhousemuir) and Sam Young (Forfar Athletic) are all currently loaned out to other clubs to reduce the Fifers’ options.

Conversation