Dunfermline Athletic facing defensive dilemma for Championship clash following international call-ups

Dunfermline are facing a defensive dilemma for their clash with Livingston later this month due to international call-ups.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen has been included in the latest Scotland U/21 squad that will take on the Republic of Ireland in a friendly double-header.

The games take place in Spain on Friday, March 21, and Tuesday, March 25, clashing with the visit of Livi on March 22.

The 20-year-old has impressed since joining the Pars on a short-term deal from Leeds last month and has started every game since his arrival.

His likely replacement at the heart of the Fifers rearguard would be fellow 20-year-old Tommy Fogarty.

But the on-loan Birmingham City stopper will also be unavailable following Friday’s Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers due to international duty.

He has been named in Tommy Wright’s Northern Ireland U/21 squad for a mini tournament in Turkey.

Dunfermline deputies?

The young Northern Irish will face Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan between Thursday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 25.

Losing both young centre-halves is not ideal for Dunfermline at a crucial point in the season when they need all the points they can get to ease their relegation worries.

Chris Hamilton and Ewan Otoo have both filled in at the heart of the defence previously and will be considered by head coach Michael Tidser to deputise at home against Livi.

But Rhys Breen (Annan Athletic), Sam Fisher (Stenhousemuir) and Sam Young (Forfar Athletic) are all currently loaned out to other clubs to reduce the Fifers’ options.