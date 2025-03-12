Michael Tidser delivers Fife derby message to Dunfermline Athletic squad ahead of Raith Rovers clash

Michael Tidser has urged Dunfermline to play with ’the shackles off’ in the pressure test of Friday night’s Fife derby.

The Pars go into the clash with rivals Raith Rovers knowing that, with just eight games remaining and sitting ninth in the table, they need points on the board in their relegation battle.

With the aim of overhauling Hamilton Accies one point ahead, they also need to make sure they stay above a resurgent Airdrie seven points below in bottom spot.

Tidser sensed a lack of confidence, coupled with a tension, in attack in last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to league leaders Falkirk.

And he admits he has tried to coax out a different side of his team for the trip to Stark’s Park.

“I think the message is probably just go back to just being free,” Tidser said as Courier Sport attended the Fifers’ pre-match press conference. “Go on and be free and try and have a go.

“Obviously last week was disappointing and we lacked a real energy in the final third. It was just breaking down and there was no end product.

“That’s something that we’ve tried to bleach away this week, in terms of end product, the wide men, the forward men.

Tidser on derby: ‘Express yourself’

“I’ve been there myself and you’ve got your subconscious mind that always thinks about trying not to make mistakes.

“And you end up doing the opposite – instead of trying to be free in your mind and expressing yourself and being your own type of player.

“It’s important that you let the shackles off but be prepared for a physical game. Because, at the end of the day, it’s a derby and I want to win, it’s as simple as that.”

Tidser’s third game in charge of Dunfermline was his first taste of the derby in a home clash with Raith on February 1.

A 3-1 victory added to another 2-0 win against Rovers back in September at East End Park when predecessor James McPake was in charge.

The Pars’ previous trip to Stark’s Park in December ended in a 2-0 loss, however. And the Kirkcaldy outfit held the firm upper hand in the fixture last season with a historic five straight successes.

Unsurprisingly, Tidser – who will be without the injured Andre Raymond, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Matty Todd – is keen to accentuate the positives.

“I think naturally when you’re playing against a rival, and you’ve beaten them a couple of times, you need to be confident within yourself,” he commented.

“We’re not daft, Raith are a good side. There’s no doubt about it. We know what challenge we’ll face, they’re good individual players.

“They will look at it as a chance to get one over their rivals but also kick-start them again. We do exactly the same. It makes for an interesting game.”