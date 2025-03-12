Michael Tidser delivers Fife derby message to Dunfermline Athletic squad ahead of Raith Rovers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Tidser delivers Fife derby message to Dunfermline Athletic squad ahead of Raith Rovers clash

The Pars are desperate to bounce back from defeat to Falkirk in their last outing.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic FC head coach Michael Tidser points to something on the pitch.
Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Michael Tidser has urged Dunfermline to play with ’the shackles off’ in the pressure test of Friday night’s Fife derby.

The Pars go into the clash with rivals Raith Rovers knowing that, with just eight games remaining and sitting ninth in the table, they need points on the board in their relegation battle.

With the aim of overhauling Hamilton Accies one point ahead, they also need to make sure they stay above a resurgent Airdrie seven points below in bottom spot.

Tidser sensed a lack of confidence, coupled with a tension, in attack in last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to league leaders Falkirk.

Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser inside East End Park.
Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser has delivered his Fife derby message. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

And he admits he has tried to coax out a different side of his team for the trip to Stark’s Park.

“I think the message is probably just go back to just being free,” Tidser said as Courier Sport attended the Fifers’ pre-match press conference. “Go on and be free and try and have a go.

“Obviously last week was disappointing and we lacked a real energy in the final third. It was just breaking down and there was no end product.

“That’s something that we’ve tried to bleach away this week, in terms of end product, the wide men, the forward men.

Tidser on derby: ‘Express yourself’

“I’ve been there myself and you’ve got your subconscious mind that always thinks about trying not to make mistakes.

“And you end up doing the opposite – instead of trying to be free in your mind and expressing yourself and being your own type of player.

“It’s important that you let the shackles off but be prepared for a physical game. Because, at the end of the day, it’s a derby and I want to win, it’s as simple as that.”

Tidser’s third game in charge of Dunfermline was his first taste of the derby in a home clash with Raith on February 1.

A 3-1 victory added to another 2-0 win against Rovers back in September at East End Park when predecessor James McPake was in charge.

Chris Kane is all smiles after scoring the second of his hat-trick against Raith Rovers.
Chris Kane (right) is all smiles after scoring the second of his hat-trick the 3-1 win against Raith Rovers. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

The Pars’ previous trip to Stark’s Park in December ended in a 2-0 loss, however. And the Kirkcaldy outfit held the firm upper hand in the fixture last season with a historic five straight successes.

Unsurprisingly, Tidser – who will be without the injured Andre Raymond, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Matty Todd – is keen to accentuate the positives.

“I think naturally when you’re playing against a rival, and you’ve beaten them a couple of times, you need to be confident within yourself,” he commented.

“We’re not daft, Raith are a good side. There’s no doubt about it. We know what challenge we’ll face, they’re good individual players.

“They will look at it as a chance to get one over their rivals but also kick-start them again. We do exactly the same. It makes for an interesting game.”

