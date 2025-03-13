Raith Rovers hero Lewis Vaughan on Fife derby goals record and latest injury comeback ahead of Dunfermline clash

Lewis Vaughan is desperate to extend to his goal-laden Fife derby record as he continues his latest Raith Rovers comeback.

The striker cemented his place as his club’s top scorer in the fixture with a cheeky free-kick in the Scottish Cup triumph over Dunfermline in November 2023.

It was his seventh goal against the Pars and one of 19 he bagged across a prolific campaign that saw him help inspire Raith to a promotion push.

This term, however, he has managed just seven appearances, largely due to more than five months on the sidelines following hamstring surgery.

Injury setbacks and lengthy recoveries are nothing new to a player who has endured four ACL knee injuries in a luckless career.

But the 29-year-old has made two substitute’s appearances in the last two games to time his return perfectly for another shot at Dunfermline.

“I think that’s when I play my best football, when there’s more pressure and it’s the big games,” Vaughan told Courier Sport. “That’s the games that I want to play in.

“Just with my personality, I think that’s when I’ve shown the best. This game on Friday night is one of the games that I want to play in.

“Last season, when I scored a free-kick against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup, that made me top of goal-scorer of all-time in the Fife derbies.

“That put me on seven derby goals, so it’s the most scored by a player in the Fife derby of all-time.

Vaughan: ‘I’m feeling good’

“It’s a good record to have, but hopefully I’ve still got another few goals to go.”

With fellow strikers Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith sidelined with long-term injuries, the return of Vaughan – the club’s top scorer last season – has been a welcome bonus for Barry Robson’s side after another worrying time for the player.

“I’ve been back training for few weeks now and I’m feeling good,” Vaughan added. “I’m just trying to get up to speed.

“I’m starting to feel better, starting to look sharper and fitter, and I’m looking forward to the game on Friday.

Managers and medical personnel are usually determined to err on the side of caution, but Vaughan admits he now would love a start against the Pars.

“I’m probably the wrong person to ask about that,” he admitted. “For me, I just love to play football.

“I’ve missed enough football in my career to sit on the bench and watch.

“I’m 29 and I’ve missed a number of years because of injury and surgery. For me, as soon as I’m ready to play, I want to play.

“You ask most professional footballers, especially in games and derbies, you want to play. And this is one of those games, Friday night.

“I’d love to start. Obviously, I’ve got a lot of history with Dunfermline in the past. But I’ll be ready for whenever the manager needs me.”