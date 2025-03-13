Raith Rovers hero Lewis Vaughan on Fife derby goals record and latest injury comeback ahead of Dunfermline clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers hero Lewis Vaughan on Fife derby goals record and latest injury comeback ahead of Dunfermline clash

The Stark's Park star is relishing another meeting with the Pars.

Lewis Vaughan in action for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Vaughan is looking forward to another Fife derby with Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Lewis Vaughan is desperate to extend to his goal-laden Fife derby record as he continues his latest Raith Rovers comeback.

The striker cemented his place as his club’s top scorer in the fixture with a cheeky free-kick in the Scottish Cup triumph over Dunfermline in November 2023.

It was his seventh goal against the Pars and one of 19 he bagged across a prolific campaign that saw him help inspire Raith to a promotion push.

This term, however, he has managed just seven appearances, largely due to more than five months on the sidelines following hamstring surgery.

Injury setbacks and lengthy recoveries are nothing new to a player who has endured four ACL knee injuries in a luckless career.

Raith's Lewis Vaughan clutches his left leg after injuring his hamstring against Hamilton Accies.
Raith’s Lewis Vaughan clutches his left leg after injuring his hamstring against Hamilton Accies. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

But the 29-year-old has made two substitute’s appearances in the last two games to time his return perfectly for another shot at Dunfermline.

“I think that’s when I play my best football, when there’s more pressure and it’s the big games,” Vaughan told Courier Sport. “That’s the games that I want to play in.

“Just with my personality, I think that’s when I’ve shown the best. This game on Friday night is one of the games that I want to play in.

“Last season, when I scored a free-kick against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup, that made me top of goal-scorer of all-time in the Fife derbies.

“That put me on seven derby goals, so it’s the most scored by a player in the Fife derby of all-time.

Vaughan: ‘I’m feeling good’

“It’s a good record to have, but hopefully I’ve still got another few goals to go.”

With fellow strikers Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith sidelined with long-term injuries, the return of Vaughan – the club’s top scorer last season – has been a welcome bonus for Barry Robson’s side after another worrying time for the player.

“I’ve been back training for few weeks now and I’m feeling good,” Vaughan added. “I’m just trying to get up to speed.

“I’m starting to feel better, starting to look sharper and fitter, and I’m looking forward to the game on Friday.

Managers and medical personnel are usually determined to err on the side of caution, but Vaughan admits he now would love a start against the Pars.

Lewis Vaughan slides in to score for Raith Rovers against Dunfermline Athletic.
Lewis Vaughan (left) scored the first of his double in Raith Rovers’ 5-1 in over Dunfermline in March 2021. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I’m probably the wrong person to ask about that,” he admitted. “For me, I just love to play football.

“I’ve missed enough football in my career to sit on the bench and watch.

“I’m 29 and I’ve missed a number of years because of injury and surgery. For me, as soon as I’m ready to play, I want to play.

“You ask most professional footballers, especially in games and derbies, you want to play. And this is one of those games, Friday night.

“I’d love to start. Obviously, I’ve got a lot of history with Dunfermline in the past. But I’ll be ready for whenever the manager needs me.”

Conversation