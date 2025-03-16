Football In Pictures: 21 great photos as fans turn out for Dundee derby The city's teams faced each other for the fourth time this season. Mia McKenzie (aged 10) with dad Scott McKenzie (left) and grandad Alan McKenzie (right) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald & Emma Grady March 16 2025, 5:09pm March 16 2025, 5:09pm Share In Pictures: 21 great photos as fans turn out for Dundee derby Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/5201154/photo-gallery-fans-dundee-derby-tannadice/ Copy Link 1 comment Fans descended on Tannadice Park on Sunday for the fourth Dundee derby of the season. Sunday’s fixture between Dundee United and Dundee was the third time the sides have faced each other in the Scottish Premiership. The Terrors had the upper hand in league games, winning one and drawing the other. However, the Dark Blues knocked their neighbours out of the Scottish Cup. On Sunday, Dundee emerged victorious against the Tangerines 4 – 2. The Courier joined fans at Tannadice for the latest showdown, where our photographer was on hand to capture some of the best moments as supporters arrived at the ground. Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the best moments. Left to right is Mark Asquith and son Harris (aged 6) alongside friend Will Taylor (aged 6) and his dad Gavin Taylor. Calum Donnachie and son Reuben Donnachie (aged 6) Left to right is Steven Smith, Shona Smith and daughter Isla. Left is Murray Stark and right is cousin Stephen Adamson. Scott Williamson and son Mason Williamson (aged 8) Left is Reuben Grubb (aged 9) and right is Reece Myles (aged 8) ” The Shed Boys “ Left is Robert Falconer and right is Eddie Lafferty. Billy Thoms. Pete Barbieri, Geoff Scott and Gavin Devaney. Pete Barbieri, Geoff Scott and Gavin Devaney. Left to right is Abbey Robbins, dad Barry Robbins, grandad Dave Robbins and mum Anna Robbins. Ray Burton and son Elliott Burton (aged 9) Adrian Dewar and Mary Towner. Michael Keith and son Kieron Keith (aged 14) Steven Brownlie in the centre with sons Riley (aged 13, left) and Corey (aged 15, right) Left to right is Fraser Uytman with children Donald (aged 14) Hamish (aged 17) Sam (aged 16) and Martha (10) as well as wife Clare Uytman from Edinburgh. Freddie Mackay (aged 7) from Inverness. Arabella (aged 10) and brother Freddie (aged 3) Pete Shepherd and son Phil Shepherd.
