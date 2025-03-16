In Pictures: 21 great photos as fans turn out for Dundee derby

Fans descended on Tannadice Park on Sunday for the fourth Dundee derby of the season.

Sunday’s fixture between Dundee United and Dundee was the third time the sides have faced each other in the Scottish Premiership.

The Terrors had the upper hand in league games, winning one and drawing the other.

However, the Dark Blues knocked their neighbours out of the Scottish Cup.

On Sunday, Dundee emerged victorious against the Tangerines 4 – 2.

The Courier joined fans at Tannadice for the latest showdown, where our photographer was on hand to capture some of the best moments as supporters arrived at the ground.

