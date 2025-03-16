In Pictures: 21 great photos as fans turn out for Dundee derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: 21 great photos as fans turn out for Dundee derby

The city's teams faced each other for the fourth time this season.

Mia McKenzie (aged 10) with dad Scott McKenzie (left) and grandad Alan McKenzie (right) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Emma Grady

Fans descended on Tannadice Park on Sunday for the fourth Dundee derby of the season.

Sunday’s fixture between Dundee United and Dundee was the third time the sides have faced each other in the Scottish Premiership.

The Terrors had the upper hand in league games, winning one and drawing the other.

However, the Dark Blues knocked their neighbours out of the Scottish Cup.

On Sunday, Dundee emerged victorious against the Tangerines 4 – 2.

The Courier joined fans at Tannadice for the latest showdown, where our photographer was on hand to capture some of the best moments as supporters arrived at the ground.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the best moments.

Left to right is Mark Asquith and son Harris (aged 6) alongside friend Will Taylor (aged 6) and his dad Gavin Taylor.
Calum Donnachie and son Reuben Donnachie (aged 6)
Left to right is Steven Smith, Shona Smith and daughter Isla.
Left is Murray Stark and right is cousin Stephen Adamson.
Scott Williamson and son Mason Williamson (aged 8)
Left is Reuben Grubb (aged 9) and right is Reece Myles (aged 8)
” The Shed Boys “
Left is Robert Falconer and right is Eddie Lafferty.
Billy Thoms.
Pete Barbieri, Geoff Scott and Gavin Devaney.
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Left to right is Abbey Robbins, dad Barry Robbins, grandad Dave Robbins and mum Anna Robbins.
Ray Burton and son Elliott Burton (aged 9)
Adrian Dewar and Mary Towner.
Michael Keith and son Kieron Keith (aged 14)
Steven Brownlie in the centre with sons Riley (aged 13, left) and Corey (aged 15, right)
Left to right is Fraser Uytman with children Donald (aged 14) Hamish (aged 17) Sam (aged 16) and Martha (10) as well as wife Clare Uytman from Edinburgh.
Freddie Mackay (aged 7) from Inverness.
Arabella (aged 10) and brother Freddie (aged 3)
Pete Shepherd and son Phil Shepherd.

Dundee United fans march to Tannadice Stadium, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Murray celebrates in front of Dundee fans. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Referee Nick Walsh hands a missile that was thrown on to the pitch to a police officer during the Dundee derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Vivian Small at the back alongside son Jamie Small (aged 11, left), daughter Chloe Small (aged 9, right) and nephew Andrew Gemmell (aged 6, centre) from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Benji Kimpioka battles for the ball against Aberdeen.
Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser holds his hands to his face.
Raith Rovers attacker Finlay Pollock.
Trevor Carson was excellent throughout against Dundee united
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari on the touchline during the game against Aberdeen.
Conversation