Best fan photos as Raith Rovers host Dunfermline for Fife derby

Fans enjoyed a Fife derby under the lights on Friday night as Raith Rovers hosted Dunfermline Athletic.

The bitter rivals faced each other in their fourth meeting of the season.

The Pars went into the Championship game having won two of the fixtures so far, to Raith’s one.

The Courier joined thousands of supporters at Stark’s Park, where photographer Steve MacDougall captured some of the best moments as both Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans arrived at the stadium.