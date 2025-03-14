Best fan photos as Raith Rovers host Dunfermline for Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Best fan photos as Raith Rovers host Dunfermline for Fife derby

The Courier joined thousands of supporters under the lights at Stark's Park on Friday night.

Dunfermline fans Gary Weymss and son Rudy Weymss (aged 9).
Dunfermline fans Gary Weymss and son Rudy Weymss (aged 9).
By Neil Henderson & Emma Grady

Fans enjoyed a Fife derby under the lights on Friday night as Raith Rovers hosted Dunfermline Athletic.

The bitter rivals faced each other in their fourth meeting of the season.

The Pars went into the Championship game having won two of the fixtures so far, to Raith’s one.

The Courier joined thousands of supporters at Stark’s Park, where photographer Steve MacDougall captured some of the best moments as both Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans arrived at the stadium.

The Dunfermline squad arrive ahead of the match. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Young Dunfermline fans.
Dunfermline fans Chris Currie and wife Gillian Currie with twin sons Greig (left) and Cameron (right, both aged 8)
Raith Rover fans – George Kyle and daughter Julie Kyle.
Dunfermline fans Andrew Ford and grandson Caelan McKay (aged 8).
Donald O’Connell as Donald Trump, making Raith Rovers Great Again.
Fans set off pyrotechnics during a William Hill Championship match.
Raith Rover fans Debbie Douglas and son Keir Malcolm (aged 7).
Raith Rover fans, left is Kim Donnelly and right is her cousin Amie Ross.
Raith Rover fans, left is Kevin McNab with son Kyle McNab (aged 9) and right is Scott Gourlay with sons (front centre) Jack Gourlay (11) and (front right) Robbie Gourlay (9).
Raith Rover fans Laura Gibson and father in law Tom Gibson from Glenrothes.
Dunfermline fans up from Doncaster, Richard Campbell and wife Jane Campbell.
Raith Rover fans Scott Morgan and son Ben Morgan (aged 11).
Dunfermline fans Alan Jeffrey (left) with family friends.
Dunfermline fans Gary Weymss and son Rudy Weymss (aged 9).
Dunfermline fans, left is Mark Dowie with son Smith Dowie (aged 7) and right is Aaron Laird with son Alfie Laird (aged 12).
Raith Rover fans James Mackie and daughter Robyn Mackie (aged 4).
Raith Rover fans John Dennis and son Alfie Dennis (aged 7).
Raith Rover fans Ian Fraser and Rory Fraser (aged 7).

More from Football

Simon Murray of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Graham of Dundee United at Sunday's derby. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee United v Dundee: Team news, who is the referee and how to watch…
Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty
JIM SPENCE: Derby pressure is FAR greater for Dundee than United
Versatile Dundee United youngster Scott Constable
Dundee United teen receives maiden Scotland U/19 call-up
Dunfermline's Scotland U/21 star Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen challenges Livingston's Cristian Montano. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dunfermline's clash with Livingston postponed as Pars invoke call-ups rule
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson on the training pitch.
Barry Robson reveals what has been driving Raith Rovers' preparations for Fife derby clash…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty denies Dundee are in relegation battle ahead of crunch derby
3
Dundee United fans celebrate Vicko Sevelj's equaliser at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United must live up to greater expectations, admits Jim Goodwin
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari during the game against Livingston.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals 'crazy' running numbers
Jim Goodwin doesn't want any distractions this month as United seek to kick on
Jim Goodwin believes derby victory could open door for Dundee United Europe push
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's cup win at Livingston with the supporters.
Simo Valakari backs Celtic tickets decision as St Johnstone boss outlines long-term vision
2

Conversation