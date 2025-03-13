Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen eager for Fife derby win to cap Scotland call-up

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen is determined to cap an exciting week with the ‘double whammy’ of a Fife derby win for Dunfermline.

The defender has been rewarded for his impressive club form with another Scotland U/21 call-up for friendlies against Republic of Ireland and Iceland.

With the matches taking place in Spain, it will be a break from the pressures of the relegation battle the 20-year-old currently finds himself embroiled in with the Pars.

It also means, however, he will be absent from the home clash with Livingston a week on Saturday.

But, for now, the January signing from Leeds United is fully focused on the task in hand and trying to help the Fifers to a priceless victory over Raith Rovers on Friday night.

“I’m obviously always happy to get an international call-up,” said the youngster, who has nine U/21 caps. “I enjoy playing for Scotland and it shows that you’re doing well at club level.

“Obviously it’s a different environment. But I think it’s got its positives when you come back [to your club], definitely.

Chilokoa-Mullen: ‘Friday could be massive’

“Friday could be massive. Obviously, a derby-day win for the group in the position that we’re in now would be a double whammy and a massive win.

“It’s a big game, but I’m ready for it.”

Chilokoa-Mullen is one of nine new signings made by Dunfermline since the club was taken over in January.

And, as an ever-present since then, he is probably the one who has made the biggest impact following his arrival.

The ball-playing centre-half was hoping for a similar impression last term when he joined Inverness Caley Thistle on loan, only for that move to be cut short because of a fracture in his back.

Despite that negative experience, and knowing the league position the Pars find themselves in ninth in the table, he insists he was eager to return north of the border.

“It’s good because I’m obviously playing men’s football and playing against older, experienced players,” he added. “It’s a different game to, for example, a Scotland U/21s game.

“It’s something I needed in my career, to play men’s football and get senior games and just show what I can do at a senior level. So I was ready for it and excited about coming here.

“Obviously I knew where they were in the league and the situation that they were in. But it didn’t really faze me. I just wanted to help the team as much as possible when I got here.

“We’re just going to keep working hard every day, me and the rest of the boys. We know we’ve got enough quality to stay in this league.”