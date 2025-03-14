Barry Robson reveals what has been driving Raith Rovers’ preparations for Fife derby clash with Dunfermline

Barry Robson has revealed ‘less has been more’ in Raith Rovers’ preparations for the final Fife derby clash of the season.

The stakes appear huge for both Raith and old foes Dunfermline as the jockeying for league positions takes on greater significance in the final few weeks of the campaign.

A win for Rovers could put pressure on Partick Thistle, who are seven points ahead, having played a game more, in the coveted fourth place in the Championship.

Defeat for Dunfermline could heap pressure on them in their battle to avoid relegation, both automatically and via a play-off.

The opposite outcome would narrow the gap between the local rivals to just four points and threaten to drag Robson’s side into the fight at the bottom of the table.

Despite the possible repercussions, Robson is determined to remain level-headed ahead of the possible derby madness.

“I think it was important for the stage of the season,” he said as he told Courier Sport of the decision to give his players some time off after their last game, against Livingston nine days ago.

“We’ve been trying to clear up injuries, so it gave us an opportunity to rest them up.

Robson: ‘We’re a decent side at home’

“I think you can get caught up in thinking I’m going to really work them. And work them and work them.

“But sometimes less is more and you’ve got to look after them and make sure that you don’t overwork them.

“So we’re trying to be smart. I would love to be in every day. But you don’t do what’s right for you, you do what’s right for the team.

“What I’m looking for from my team is just full energy and being brave with and without the ball. If they do that, we’re a decent side at home.”

With results getting amplified in the final quarter of a rollercoaster campaign for Raith, a promotion play-off spot is not yet beyond them.

However, Robson is too experienced to look beyond a Dunfermline team who won the last derby 3-1 – and who he reckons could be the envy of their league competitors after making nine signings since the turn of the year.

“I try not to get too carried away,” he added. “Some people tell me we’re going to get promotion and all these types of things.

“But I’ve never been carried away since I’ve been in here. I’ve always just wanted to give players opportunities. I’ve wanted to see how they work, how they do things.

“I have just tried to build it brick by brick. And keep a focus and keep doing the things, the actions that we want to be doing.”