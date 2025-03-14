Barry Robson reveals what has been driving Raith Rovers’ preparations for Fife derby clash with Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Barry Robson reveals what has been driving Raith Rovers’ preparations for Fife derby clash with Dunfermline

The Stark's Park outfit are looking to even up this season's results in the fixture with a win.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson on the training pitch.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson on the training pitch. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Barry Robson has revealed ‘less has been more’ in Raith Rovers’ preparations for the final Fife derby clash of the season.

The stakes appear huge for both Raith and old foes Dunfermline as the jockeying for league positions takes on greater significance in the final few weeks of the campaign.

A win for Rovers could put pressure on Partick Thistle, who are seven points ahead, having played a game more, in the coveted fourth place in the Championship.

Defeat for Dunfermline could heap pressure on them in their battle to avoid relegation, both automatically and via a play-off.

Raith Rovers attacker Finlay Pollock loses out to Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton.
Raith Rovers attacker Finlay Pollock (right) loses out to Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton in the last Fife derby. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

The opposite outcome would narrow the gap between the local rivals to just four points and threaten to drag Robson’s side into the fight at the bottom of the table.

Despite the possible repercussions, Robson is determined to remain level-headed ahead of the possible derby madness.

“I think it was important for the stage of the season,” he said as he told Courier Sport of the decision to give his players some time off after their last game, against Livingston nine days ago.

“We’ve been trying to clear up injuries, so it gave us an opportunity to rest them up.

Robson: ‘We’re a decent side at home’

“I think you can get caught up in thinking I’m going to really work them. And work them and work them.

“But sometimes less is more and you’ve got to look after them and make sure that you don’t overwork them.

“So we’re trying to be smart. I would love to be in every day. But you don’t do what’s right for you, you do what’s right for the team.

“What I’m looking for from my team is just full energy and being brave with and without the ball. If they do that, we’re a decent side at home.”

Raith Rovers celebrate Cody David's crucial second goal against Dunfermline Athletic.
Raith Rovers celebrate Cody David’s crucial second goal against Dunfermline in December’s Fife derby win. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

With results getting amplified in the final quarter of a rollercoaster campaign for Raith, a promotion play-off spot is not yet beyond them.

However, Robson is too experienced to look beyond a Dunfermline team who won the last derby 3-1 – and who he reckons could be the envy of their league competitors after making nine signings since the turn of the year.

“I try not to get too carried away,” he added. “Some people tell me we’re going to get promotion and all these types of things.

“But I’ve never been carried away since I’ve been in here. I’ve always just wanted to give players opportunities. I’ve wanted to see how they work, how they do things.

“I have just tried to build it brick by brick. And keep a focus and keep doing the things, the actions that we want to be doing.”

Conversation