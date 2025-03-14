BREAKING: Dunfermline’s clash with Livingston postponed as Pars invoke call-ups rule

Dunfermline have succeeded in having their forthcoming clash with Livingston postponed due to international call-ups.

The Pars will have four players away with their countries next week and were set to be short of defensive options as a result.

A successful approach has been made to the SPFL to invoke the governing body’s Rule G7, which states that clubs are ‘entitled to apply’ for a postponement when three or more players are ‘unavailable through international selection’.

Defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen was this week named in the Scotland U/21 squad for friendlies against Republic of Ireland and Iceland in Spain.

His likely replacement at the heart of the Fifers’ rear guard, Tommy Fogarty, had already been included by Tommy Wright in his Northern Ireland U/21s selection.

Dunfermline have since taken a further personnel hit in the shape of a call-up for on-loan Sheffield United midfielder Owen Hampson, who will join up with Wales U/21s.

And the international quartet is completed by on-loan St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond, who is in the Trinidad and Tobago set-up for a CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying double-header against Cuba.

With half of the back four that started last weekend against Falkirk set to be missing – and with one of their replacements, in Fogarty, also away – the Pars felt they had to ask for a delay in the game next Saturday.

Once the request is made, it is up to the SPFL board to make a decision either way, and they have ruled in the Pars’ favour.

The home clash with Livi will now go ahead on Wednesday, April 2.