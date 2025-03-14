Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson hails Fife derby win ‘for the fans’ as he singles out ‘outstanding’ goal-scorer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson hails Fife derby win ‘for the fans’ as he singles out ‘outstanding’ goal-scorer

The Stark's Park outfit richly deserved their 2-0 victory.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers celebrate Paul Hanlon's goal to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline Athletic.
Raith Rovers celebrate Paul Hanlon's goal to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Barry Robson heaped praise on ‘electric’ Raith Rovers after they dumped Dunfermline in the Fife derby.

Goals in either half from Finlay Pollock and Paul Hanlon earned the Stark’s Park men a richly-deserved 2-0 victory over their rivals.

It was a first taste of derby success for Robson, who lost his debut clash with the Pars 3-1 six weeks ago.

But he reckons the Kirkcaldy outfit’s tactics worked a treat on this occasion to move to within four points of Partick Thistle in the hunt for a promotion play-off place.

Barry Robson claps his hands facing the Raith Rovers supporters.
Barry Robson celebrates with the Raith Rovers fans at the end of the Fife derby victory. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I think the game-plan worked perfectly, to be honest,” he said. “You can see the way we wanted to press them. We were really aggressive with it.

“Any time they tried to play a forward pass we went after them and we transitioned well.

“We looked electric at times. We looked so good at opening them up.

“We’ve worked on a lot of things. We wanted to be quick down the sides of them, we wanted to pass the ball fast down the sides.

“And then in the second-half we wanted them to just play smart.

Robson: ”They’ll be pleased with that’

“The most important thing is for the fans. We’ve given them some good games here at home, we’ve played some really good stuff and they’ll be pleased with that.

“I’m just pleased they’re going home with the three points.”

Goal-scorer Pollock turned in a man-of-the-match performance in attack for Raith, with his pace a constant threat.

“He’s been outstanding,” added Robson of the on-loan Hearts attacker. “It suits the way we play.

“He plays in that position. You’re in between a striker and a winger and that’s hard for a back four to pick up.

With clenched fists, Finlay Pollock celebrates his Fife derby opener for Raith Rovers.
Finlay Pollock celebrates his Fife derby opener. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Him and Jamie Gullan are really difficult to pick up and then you’ve got [Dylan] Easton coming in. It really suits the three of them.

“If he [Pollock] wants to go to the next level, and he wants to go to the top, I’ve said to him, ‘you have to run like that, you have to fight like that’. The best players do, the top players do.

“When you bring that energy and aggression, you can see the speed in him, you can see the talent, the finishing in him.

“He’s become a whole package because of doing all the different hard sides of the game.”

More from Football

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin updates the media on his squad for Sunday's derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Jim Goodwin lifts lid on Dundee United stars' 'touch-and-go' derby fitness hopes
Jason Holt applauds the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
Jason Holt: St Johnstone are learning how to suffer
Raith Rovers fans James Mackie and daughter Robyn Mackie.
Best fan photos as Raith Rovers host Dunfermline for Fife derby
Simon Murray of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Graham of Dundee United at Sunday's derby. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee United v Dundee: Team news, who is the referee and how to watch…
Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty
JIM SPENCE: Derby pressure is FAR greater for Dundee than United
Versatile Dundee United youngster Scott Constable
Dundee United teen receives maiden Scotland U/19 call-up
Dunfermline's Scotland U/21 star Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen challenges Livingston's Cristian Montano. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dunfermline's clash with Livingston postponed as Pars invoke call-ups rule
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson on the training pitch.
Barry Robson reveals what has been driving Raith Rovers' preparations for Fife derby clash…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty denies Dundee are in relegation battle ahead of crunch derby
3
Dundee United fans celebrate Vicko Sevelj's equaliser at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United must live up to greater expectations, admits Jim Goodwin

Conversation