Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson hails Fife derby win ‘for the fans’ as he singles out ‘outstanding’ goal-scorer

Barry Robson heaped praise on ‘electric’ Raith Rovers after they dumped Dunfermline in the Fife derby.

Goals in either half from Finlay Pollock and Paul Hanlon earned the Stark’s Park men a richly-deserved 2-0 victory over their rivals.

It was a first taste of derby success for Robson, who lost his debut clash with the Pars 3-1 six weeks ago.

But he reckons the Kirkcaldy outfit’s tactics worked a treat on this occasion to move to within four points of Partick Thistle in the hunt for a promotion play-off place.

“I think the game-plan worked perfectly, to be honest,” he said. “You can see the way we wanted to press them. We were really aggressive with it.

“Any time they tried to play a forward pass we went after them and we transitioned well.

“We looked electric at times. We looked so good at opening them up.

“We’ve worked on a lot of things. We wanted to be quick down the sides of them, we wanted to pass the ball fast down the sides.

“And then in the second-half we wanted them to just play smart.

Robson: ”They’ll be pleased with that’

“The most important thing is for the fans. We’ve given them some good games here at home, we’ve played some really good stuff and they’ll be pleased with that.

“I’m just pleased they’re going home with the three points.”

Goal-scorer Pollock turned in a man-of-the-match performance in attack for Raith, with his pace a constant threat.

“He’s been outstanding,” added Robson of the on-loan Hearts attacker. “It suits the way we play.

“He plays in that position. You’re in between a striker and a winger and that’s hard for a back four to pick up.

“Him and Jamie Gullan are really difficult to pick up and then you’ve got [Dylan] Easton coming in. It really suits the three of them.

“If he [Pollock] wants to go to the next level, and he wants to go to the top, I’ve said to him, ‘you have to run like that, you have to fight like that’. The best players do, the top players do.

“When you bring that energy and aggression, you can see the speed in him, you can see the talent, the finishing in him.

“He’s become a whole package because of doing all the different hard sides of the game.”