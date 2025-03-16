Finlay Pollock reveals Raith Rovers have cut deal over Scotland U/21s duty

Raith Rovers have struck a deal that will see Fife derby hero Finlay Pollock face Partick Thistle before heading off with Scotland U/21s.

The on-loan Hearts attacker grabbed the crucial first goal in Friday night’s victory over rivals Dunfermline as he turned in a man-of-the-match performance.

He even won the free-kick from which Paul Hanlon doubled the Kirkcaldy side’s lead early in the second-half.

The performance capped a fine week for the 20-year-old, who received his first call-up for the U/21s for two friendlies in Spain in the coming days.

International duty would have hit Raith hard, ruling him out of Friday’s trip to face Partick and the trip to take on Morton the following Tuesday.

However, the player has revealed he will instead sit out Scotland’s friendly against Republic of Ireland on Friday in favour of turning out at Firhill – before joining up in time for the next Tuesday’s friendly against Iceland.

“I’m actually going to stay here and play in that Partick game,” he said. “And then I’ll fly out on Saturday after the Friday night game.

“The gaffer’s spoken to me. They really wanted me to stay for the game, so I’ve taken that decision that I will stay.

“I will stay here and play in that Partick game and then fly out after that.

Raith’s Pollock: ‘I’m really buzzing’

“So, I’ll miss the Morton game for us and I’ll miss the Ireland one [for Scotland], and I’ll play in the Iceland one.

“It was brilliant to get the call-up. I’m really buzzing to be asked to go to the 21s. I’ve been there and done the U/19s before and I really enjoyed myself.

“It’s hopefully the first of many camps. So, I’ll need to go to the Scotland 21s and prove myself and prove to the coaches that I’m good enough to hopefully be selected again for the qualifiers that will be coming up.”

Pollock netted his sixth goal for Raith in the derby – but his fifth since the arrival of Barry Robson as manager in late December.

Largely through necessity, due to injuries to others, he has been shifted from his usual wing beat to a more central position and is thriving.

“I missed pre-season at the start with Hearts,” he added. “So I was sort of playing catch-up again a little bit.

“I played a couple of games with the B team at Hearts and then thought I had to come out and challenge myself a bit more.

“I had a slower start here, but the new manager’s then come in and obviously switched my position and I’m really enjoying it.

“Hopefully I can just keep going, and keep continuing to get as many goals as I can from now to the end of the season.”