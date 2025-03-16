Finlay Pollock reveals Raith Rovers have cut deal over Scotland U/21s duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Finlay Pollock reveals Raith Rovers have cut deal over Scotland U/21s duty

The winger was named in the international squad for two friendlies in Spain.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers attacker Finlay Pollock.
Raith Rovers attacker Finlay Pollock. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have struck a deal that will see Fife derby hero Finlay Pollock face Partick Thistle before heading off with Scotland U/21s.

The on-loan Hearts attacker grabbed the crucial first goal in Friday night’s victory over rivals Dunfermline as he turned in a man-of-the-match performance.

He even won the free-kick from which Paul Hanlon doubled the Kirkcaldy side’s lead early in the second-half.

The performance capped a fine week for the 20-year-old, who received his first call-up for the U/21s for two friendlies in Spain in the coming days.

Finlay Pollock rounds Dunfermline goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi to net Raith Rovers' Fife derby opener.
Finlay Pollock (right) rounds Dunfermline goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi to net Raith Rovers’ Fife derby opener. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

International duty would have hit Raith hard, ruling him out of Friday’s trip to face Partick and the trip to take on Morton the following Tuesday.

However, the player has revealed he will instead sit out Scotland’s friendly against Republic of Ireland on Friday in favour of turning out at Firhill – before joining up in time for the next Tuesday’s friendly against Iceland.

“I’m actually going to stay here and play in that Partick game,” he said. “And then I’ll fly out on Saturday after the Friday night game.

“The gaffer’s spoken to me. They really wanted me to stay for the game, so I’ve taken that decision that I will stay.

“I will stay here and play in that Partick game and then fly out after that.

Raith’s Pollock: ‘I’m really buzzing’

“So, I’ll miss the Morton game for us and I’ll miss the Ireland one [for Scotland], and I’ll play in the Iceland one.

“It was brilliant to get the call-up. I’m really buzzing to be asked to go to the 21s. I’ve been there and done the U/19s before and I really enjoyed myself.

“It’s hopefully the first of many camps. So, I’ll need to go to the Scotland 21s and prove myself and prove to the coaches that I’m good enough to hopefully be selected again for the qualifiers that will be coming up.”

Pollock netted his sixth goal for Raith in the derby – but his fifth since the arrival of Barry Robson as manager in late December.

Largely through necessity, due to injuries to others, he has been shifted from his usual wing beat to a more central position and is thriving.

Paul Hanlon knocks in Raith Rovers' second goal against Dunfermline in a crowded penalty box.
Paul Hanlon (No.4) knocks in Raith Rovers’ second goal against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I missed pre-season at the start with Hearts,” he added. “So I was sort of playing catch-up again a little bit.

“I played a couple of games with the B team at Hearts and then thought I had to come out and challenge myself a bit more.

“I had a slower start here, but the new manager’s then come in and obviously switched my position and I’m really enjoying it.

“Hopefully I can just keep going, and keep continuing to get as many goals as I can from now to the end of the season.”

